American Council on Germany Honors Timotheus Höttges with the John J. McCloy Award

The American Council on Germany (ACG) has honored Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG, with this year’s John J. McCloy Award. Höttges received the award at the 32nd McCloy Awards Dinner in New York on Friday evening (local time). Alongside him, Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks, and Ambassador Kristen Silverberg, President and COO of Business Roundtable, were recognized for their contributions to strengthening transatlantic relations.

Around 300 high-ranking guests from business, politics, and civil society attended the celebration in New York to honor the German-American partnership and the role of the American Council on Germany in fostering transatlantic dialogue.

With the John J. McCloy Award, the ACG recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to relations between Germany and the United States. In presenting the award to Höttges, the Council highlighted that under his leadership Deutsche Telekom has significantly expanded its transatlantic presence. “The merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint has reshaped the telecommunications landscape in the United States and made 5G available to a large part of the American population – including in previously underserved rural areas.”

“People like John McCloy helped rebuild Germany. That is a legacy we honor,” said Timotheus Höttges in his acceptance speech at the McCloy Awards Dinner.

A key focus of the award is Deutsche Telekom’s contribution to digital inclusion in Europe and the United States. Under Höttges, the Group invests tens of billions of euros every year in fiber, 5G and modern network infrastructure in both regions. “Deutsche Telekom connects people, schools and businesses – because connection means participation,” Höttges continued. “We are investing in Europe and the U.S. more than ever before. We connect people and nations.”

Dr. Steven E. Sokol, President and CEO of the American Council on Germany, emphasized on the occasion of the award that it recognizes three outstanding leaders while also celebrating one of the most enduring and values-driven partnerships in modern history: German-American relations. These are built on democracy, mutual respect and a shared belief in the power of cooperation to shape a better world.

Nikesh Arora was honored for his longstanding ties to Germany and his role in strengthening Europe’s digital security infrastructure. As the founder of T-Motion, a Deutsche Telekom unit in Bonn and London, and now as CEO of Palo Alto Networks, he has helped to establish cyber-secure innovation and a dedicated cloud infrastructure for Germany.

Ambassador Kristen Silverberg received the Transatlantic Leadership Award. She helped shape transatlantic relations as U.S. Ambassador to the European Union and Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs. In her current role at Business Roundtable, she continues to champion cross-border cooperation and principled leadership.

About the John J. McCloy Awards Dinner

The American Council on Germany’s annual John J. McCloy Awards Dinner brings together hundreds of thought leaders and decision-makers from both sides of the Atlantic to celebrate the longstanding partnership between Germany and the United States and to honor individuals who have made exceptional contributions to these relations. First presented in 1993, the John J. McCloy Awards are named after John J. McCloy, the founding Chairman of the American Council on Germany and the first U.S. High Commissioner for Germany after the Second World War.

Past recipients include, among others, Carsten Spohr, CEO of the Lufthansa Group, Belén Garijo, Chair of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, and Nicola Leibinger-Kammüller, President and Chairwoman of the Managing Board of TRUMPF.

Proceeds from the event support the ACG’s work, including exchange programs for young professionals and conferences on issues impacting German-American and broader transatlantic relations.

About the American Council on Germany (ACG)

The American Council on Germany is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization founded in 1952 to strengthen German-American relations. Through cross-generational programs and activities, the ACG promotes a deeper, more nuanced understanding of Germany, Europe, and the importance of the transatlantic partnership.

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