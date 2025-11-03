Deutsche Telekom Christmas campaign: There‘s no message heavier than the one we don‘t send

FOTOSHOW Last Christmas, Deutsche Telekom opened up the topic of breaking down barriers to create connections.

This year, the company continues its emotional storytelling journey by focusing on a universal barrier we can all relate to — lapsed connections with the people we love. This campaign isn’t about showcasing what our network can do, but about asking a deeper question: If nothing stands between us anymore, what’s still stopping us?

We all know the feeling — someone we used to be close to drifts away, a message remains unsent, and the silence grows heavier over time. With its new Christmas campaign, Deutsche Telekom reminds us that all it takes to reconnect is one message.

A message that lifts the weight

The campaign’s central film tells the story of a young woman burdened by an unsent message to her mother. The emotional weight of this silence takes on a physical form — a large, heavy sack that never leaves her side. Only when she finally finds the courage to send the message does she free herself from the burden. The sack disappears.

Connection is at the heart of who we are

“Our campaign is built on a simple truth: there’s no message heavier than the one we don’t send,” says Uli Klenke, Chief Brand Officer at Deutsche Telekom. “Silence can distance us more than any border or barrier. With this campaign, we want to move people to break that silence, overcome what holds them back, and reconnect with those who matter most.”

Built on the insight that the weight of an unsent message is something everyone can relate to, the campaign once again reinforces Telekom’s role as the strongest connector of people. Because this Christmas, as Telekom, we won’t stop until everyone is reconnected.

The campaign roll-out

The 60-second Christmas film will air in nine European NatCos and Germany, starting on November 3, with the launch led by T-Mobile Czechia and Slovak Telekom.

Participating NatCos include Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Greece, Hungary, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, and Slovakia, along with Germany.

The campaign will be broadcast across TV, digital, social, and cinema channels, supported by multiple cut-downs in 16:9, 9:16, and 4:5 formats (40 s, 30 s, 20 s, 15 s, 10 s and 6 s) to ensure wide reach and emotional relevance across platforms.

Christmas campaign “There‘s no message heavier than the one we don‘t send“

VIDEO

Credits

Agency: INGO Stockholm

Creative Direction: Daniel Fisher, Stephan Vogel, Matt Longstaff

Production: Park Village, London

Director: Harry Bradbeer

Music / Sound Design: Field Audio, Simon Koehler and Nicolaas van Reenen

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