Deutsche Telekom expands collaboration with Disney+

Deutsche Telekom Group has announced plans with Disney+, set to bring even more entertainment options to customers across Europe. The rollout begins today with Magyar Telekom in Hungary, where customers will benefit from new integration options for Disney+, including compelling bundles and tailored offers. Throughout 2026, Deutsche Telekom’s national companies in multiple European countries will introduce similar offerings, enhancing the way customers access and enjoy Disney+ content.

This step reinforces Deutsche Telekom's ongoing commitment to enhancing the digital lifestyle of its customers through premium connectivity. By integrating Disney+ into its services, the Group gives customers access to a world-class entertainment lineup from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Hulu, ranging from documentaries, critically acclaimed drama to comedy, classic animation and general entertainment. Customers can enjoy fan favourites such as "Grey's Anatomy", FX's “The Bear", "Only Murders in the Building", Marvel Studios' “The Fantastic Four: First Steps" and, from 10 December, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians".

Mladen Mitic, Senior Vice President B2C Commercial Growth Europe at Deutsche Telekom, said: “We are happy to work with Disney+ to offer the best and latest entertainment choices to our customers across Europe. By combining premium content with our high-performance connectivity, we enable households to enjoy their favorite titles – seamlessly and in outstanding quality.”

Paolo Agostinelli, Senior Vice President, Platform Distribution, Disney, said: "We are pleased to further our collaboration with Deutsche Telekom to bring Disney+ to even more customers across Europe, starting today in Hungary. Together, we are making it easier for customers to enjoy their favourite stories and characters, from our slate of blockbuster movies and award-winning TV shows. We look forward to bringing this experience to even more customers across Europe soon.”

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and outside the U.S., general entertainment brand Hulu. As the flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ serves as a connection point for audiences around the world with an unmatched collection of award-winning general entertainment and gold-standard family programming. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, it is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. For more, visit disneyplus.com or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

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