For a sovereign Germany: Deutsche Telekom launches Industrial AI Cloud with NVIDIA

Around 50 percent more computing power for artificial intelligence (AI) in Germany: Deutsche Telekom and global AI infrastructure company NVIDIA today celebrated the first major milestone for the world’s first industrial AI cloud, one of Europe’s largest AI infrastructures, in the presence of high-ranking representatives from politics, business und science.

Today Deutsche Telekom and NVIDIA are announcing the first customers and users of this new AI factory. SAP and Deutsche Telekom are creating a secure and powerful sovereign infrastructure for public institutions and security on the Industrial AI Cloud. Deutsche Telekom is providing the physical infrastructure, while SAP is supplying the SAP Business Technology Platform and applications – including modern AI technologies. In the future, all digital solutions for these target groups will be developed on the joint “Deutschland-Stack.” This enables both companies to guarantee the highest standards of data protection, security, and reliability. This partnership stands for digital sovereignty “Made in Germany.”

In addition, a wider ecosystem of several companies is forming, with Siemens, Agile Robots, Wandelbots, Quantum Systems, PhysicsX, and Perplexity. A total of about 10 companies are already part of this new sovereign AI ecosystem

This new state-of-the-art AI Infrastructure will go live in the first quarter of 2026. It will enable large organizations, SMEs, and start-ups in Germany and Europe to develop, train, and use AI for every manufacturing application from design to robotics via a secure and sovereign IT infrastructure. Currently, more than one thousand NVIDIA DGX B200 systems and NVIDIA RTX PRO™ Servers – with up to 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs – running accelerated workloads with NVIDIA CUDA-X , NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software are being installed in a data center in Munich, which has been completely renovated. With this computing power, Germany will become Europe's leading sovereign AI hotspot – built as a purely private-sector initiative.

The Industrial AI Cloud is one of the first flagship projects of “Made 4 Germany”, an initiative with more than 100 companies. The initiative aims to strengthen Germany as a business location and accelerate the digitalization of the economy and administration.

Speakers at the ceremony for the “Industrial AI Cloud” include Dr. Karsten Wildberger, Federal Minister for Digitalization and State Modernization; Dorothee Bär, Federal Minister for Research, Technology, and Space; Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom; Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA; Christian Klein, CEO of SAP; Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity; Zhaopeng Chen, CEO of Agile Robots; and Jacomo Corbo, CEO of PhysicsX.

Quotes below:

Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG

"Mechanical engineering and industry have made this country strong," says Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom. "But here, too, we are challenged. AI is a huge opportunity. It will help to improve our products and strengthen our European strengths. In just six months, we turn an idea into real AI computing power, Made for Germany."

Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA

“Germany’s engineering and industrial strengths are legendary, and now it’s being supercharged by AI,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “With the world’s first Industrial AI Cloud and one of Germany’s largest GPU deployments, we’re bringing NVIDIA AI and robotics to start a new era of Germany’s industrial transformation.”

Dr. Karsten Wildberger, Federal Minister for Digital and State Modernization

"We expressly welcome the investments of Deutsche Telekom and NVIDIA – strong partnerships between German companies and international technology leaders are crucial to making Germany a leading AI country. The development of one's own competencies can only succeed in open exchange, in partnerships at eye level and not by isolating ourselves. Collaborations like these show that Germany is an attractive location for digital investments from Germany and abroad. Our goal is to further increase this attractiveness – among other things by providing better conditions for the construction and operation of data centers. We want to present a draft of a data center strategy with initial immediate measures by the end of the year. On the way to becoming a sovereign AI industry, we need exactly the spirit we see today: openness, cooperation and the common will to set new standards."

Dorothee Bär, Federal Minister for Research, Technology, and Space

"The German government's High-Tech Agenda Germany stands for more competitiveness, value creation and sovereignty – through research and technology. Artificial intelligence as one of the key technologies is of central importance for our country. I am all the more pleased about the private-sector initiative by Deutsche Telekom and NVIDIA. The demand for AI computing power is there, and by using AI in industry and start-ups, we can noticeably increase our economic output and competitiveness. This is precisely the spirit of the High-Tech Agenda Germany, with which we are making Germany a top technology country again."

Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank

"Germany has enormous economic and technological potential – and now is the moment to develop it together. The Industrial AI Cloud is one of the first lighthouse projects to be launched after the launch of our Made for Germany initiative. It is a milestone because it enables us to move at a much faster pace in future technologies. The new AI factory is not a government measure, but a purely private-sector initiative – supported by companies that take responsibility to make Germany a growth engine in Europe again. This is exactly what Made for Germany stands for."

Christian Klein, CEO of SAP

“Germany and Europe have all the prerequisites to take a leading role in the global competition for industrial AI. This joint project is a first important step on the way to "Industrial AI made in Europe." SAP is taking on the role of bridge builder between technology and industry. The SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) forms the technological foundation on which applications are developed and operated exclusively, scalable, secure, and open. In combination with Deutsche Telekom's new "Industrial AI Cloud", a powerful, sovereign infrastructure is created that enables interoperability, bundles European innovative strength in a targeted manner and accelerates the transfer into industrial practice.”

Roland Busch, CEO Siemens

“The Industrial AI Cloud is an important contribution to scaling AI in Germany. We are convinced that this key technology will make companies of all sizes more productive and competitive. As a leading company in industrial AI, we will leverage Deutsche Telekom's and NVIDIA’s infrastructure, both for our own and to provide Software as a Service to our customers and partners—quickly and easily. Customers like Mercedes-Benz and the BMW Group can thus conduct highly complex simulations using AI-powered digital twins and massively accelerate their development processes for new vehicles.”

Zhaopeng Chen, CEO Agile Robots

“Our Robotic Foundation Model relies on vast amounts of data, demanding immense computing power – a requirement perfectly met by the Industrial AI Cloud. This marks a significant step forward for Agile Robots and strengthens Germany’s industrial competitiveness. By combining cutting-edge AI with scalable cloud infrastructure, we can accelerate innovation, optimize industrial processes, and secure a competitive edge on the global stage.”

Christian Piechnick, CEO of Wandelbots

"Made in Germany is no longer a quality criterion. We have become too slow, too expensive and too inflexible by international standards. Artificial intelligence in production is the key to catching up on this backlog in a short time. The Sovereign Industrial AI Cloud paves the way to digitize factories, make available data usable and keep Europe fit for the future as a production location through artificial intelligence."

Jacomo Cobo, CEO PhysicsX

“The Industrial AI Cloud is about mobilizing sovereign compute infrastructure and a modern software stack to make AI available and consumable at scale for industrials - now a fundamental precondition for competitiveness. We’re excited to bring the PhysicsX platform to the Industrial AI Cloud and, together with our partners, usher in a new era of industrial-driven growth in Europe - one defined by speed, scientific breakthroughs, and strategic autonomy.”

Sven Kruck, Co-CEO Quantum Systems

“The AI Factory marks an important milestone toward establishing sovereign, secure, and scalable AI infrastructures in Europe. At Quantum Systems, we strongly support forward-looking initiatives that enhance Europe’s security and technological sovereignty.

Interoperability across domains and segments is becoming increasingly essential - a principle we have already embedded in our MOSAIC UXS software suite. Our customers operate within complex ecosystems and demand sovereign, scalable technological options.

The AI Factory can play a vital role in enabling Europe to train AI models securely and scale computing power flexibly. We fully welcome initiatives that strengthen Europe’s strategic independence in the age of AI.”

Aravind Srinivas, CEO Perplexity

"Deutsche Telekom has been a valuable partner sharing our vision for accurate useful AI that supports everyone's curiosity. We are pleased to partner on the Industrial AI Cloud, ensuring the powerful inference layer of AI Perplexity provides can be sovereign within Germany."

Julie Linn Teigland, EY Global Vice Chair – Alliances & Ecosystems

“The future of the Industrial AI Cloud across Europe is bright. This landmark initiative will empower industries across the region to harness the full potential of artificial intelligence and represents a true turning point for AI-driven manufacturing. By building the foundation for the industrial omniverse, we’re connecting real and virtual production in ways that will redefine efficiency, creativity, and sustainability. The future of manufacturing isn’t just automated - it’s intelligent, adaptive, and alive in both worlds. EY is proud to be part of this journey which combines world-class compute infrastructure with deep industrial capabilities, helping companies unlock the full potential of this revolutionary progress, while creating a blueprint for Europe. This is foundational to the industrial omniverse - where AI and digital manufacturing converge to transform how the world designs, builds, and innovates.”

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