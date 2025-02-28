From Europe for Europe: AI for companies.

Deutsche Telekom is exhibiting at the MWC in Barcelona together with customers from the public sector and industry partners. At booth 3M31 in hall 3, a window into the European future will open: more than 30 solutions from ten countries will show how AI can contribute to growth, efficiency and customer satisfaction. The message is clear: companies of all sizes and industries can benefit from AI. And all across Europe. In the public sector, for example, but also in the healthcare industry. The examples from Spain are proof of this.

Focus on citizens: Generalitat de Catalunya

It's not just the private sector that benefits from the use of AI. Digital transformation is also an important focus in public institutions. A comprehensive project by the Generalitat de Catalunya shows this: Digitalization improves access to public services, increases administrative efficiency and strengthens citizens' digital skills.

A wide range of services have been implemented for the Generalitat de Catalunya. These include the management of data centers, public and private clouds, workplace services, service management, application management and the development and operation of digital solutions.

With T-Systems Iberia, the Generalitat de Catalunya is implementing innovative technologies in areas such as justice, health and education.

AI improves patient care in the intensive care unit in Barcelona

Two hospitals in Barcelona are successfully using artificial intelligence in the intensive care unit. The solution was developed as part of the EU-funded Critic-Contas project. This project uses AI to improve the comprehensive care of intensive care patients. The two intensive care units in Catalonia are among the leading facilities in the country.

Artificial intelligence collects, processes and uses heterogeneous data from various sources to predict critical events of intensive care patients. The data is used to create intelligent algorithms that support clinical decision-making by healthcare staff and trigger an alarm if the patient's health deteriorates. This enables hospital staff to effectively anticipate critical situations. As a result, patients in the intensive care unit receive better care.

Simplification of processes in the administration of justice through digitalization

The judicial administration of the Generalitat de Catalunya is in the final phase of the project to digitize court files. It will enable the complete introduction of the electronic court file. The benefits are clear: a paperless, more flexible and more citizen-friendly justice system.

The role of AI in the justice system

The Ministry of Justice relies on new technologies such as AI to support the employees of the administration of justice (judges, public prosecutors, civil servants) in the performance of their duties. Thanks to the use of AI in their daily work, the administration and processing of complex documents is simplified, leading to increased efficiency and creating a more flexible system.

Let experts show you live how judicial processes can be simplified.

When: 05/03/2025 14:50 - 15:15 (CET)

Where: https://mwc.telekom.com/session/judicial-document-interpreter

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Stream the Magenta Keynote

You can follow the "Magenta Keynote" live from Barcelona on March 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on www.telekom.com/media .



MWC Theme Special

For more information on the individual topics, please visit www.telekom.com/mwc-special .



Visit us – in Barcelona or online

Experience our products and services live. You will find Deutsche Telekom in Hall 3, Booth 3M31. We look forward to seeing you. All events will be streamed live. Further information on the program and events of the stage: https://mwc.telekom.com/2025

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