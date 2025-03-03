Deutsche Telekom and Google Successfully Test SMS over Satellite on Google Pixel 9

Deutsche Telekom and Google ignite next step towards Direct-to-Handset (D2H) consumer connectivity from satellite. Today they announced the successful test of Peer-to-Peer (P2P) SMS send and receipt over GEO satellite to a Google Pixel 9.

Deutsche Telekom with its subsidiary Cosmote in Greece already demonstrated the Direct-to-Handset SMS capability in November 2024 on a testing device. Now for the first time in Europe, this capability is demonstrated on a commercial smartphone from an area without terrestrial coverage. This is a key step in the development of future publicly available satellite communication services. Deutsche Telekom aims to launch the first commercial Direct-to-Handset messaging services in Germany and Europe from end of 2025, coinciding with the increasing availability of supporting smartphones.

Direct-to-Handset services will allow customers to connect to satellites to send and receive text messages even in the most remote areas where there is no access to the terrestrial network. Additionally, it could support emergency communications or disaster response scenarios when the terrestrial network is not available.

“Staying connected is not just a convenience – it is a necessity. Successfully demonstrating SMS via satellite on a Google Pixel 9 commercial smartphone marks a crucial step towards ensuring our customers have seamless communication whenever they go. This Direct-to-Handset breakthrough brings us closer to a future where connectivity knows no boundaries, keeping people informed, empowered and always within reach” said Antje Williams, responsible for satellite communication at Deutsche Telekom.

“Google believes that connectivity should be accessible to everyone, everywhere, and Direct-to-Handset services are opening up exciting opportunities. We've already shown the potential with Satellite SOS on the Pixel 9, allowing emergency satellite communication when cellular and Wi-Fi are not available. We're now focused on bringing these benefits to more customers and exploring even more innovative use cases with our partners around the world” said Aamir Akram, Senior Director of Global Carrier Engineering at Google.

Technical setup

The SMS was transmitted from a Google Pixel 9 equipped with a Cosmote SIM card. The Google Pixel 9 was directly connected to Skylo’s satellite service using dedicated licensed Mobile Satellite Spectrum (MSS). The integration follows the 3GPP Release 17 specifications for Direct-to-Handset (D2H) connectivity, which is based on industry standards and designed for operator-native use. The approach involves integrating a non-terrestrial network into the terrestrial mobile operator’s production network to ensure seamless coverage everywhere.

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