Telekom: Head of Healthcare Gottfried Ludewig additionally responsible for Public Sector business

Gottfried Ludewig has headed the Public Sector division at T-Systems and Deutsche Telekom since March 1. He succeeds Jürgen Schulz in this position.

Schulz is leaving the company at his own request at the end of the month. Schulz took over the division in 2007. He developed it into one of the most successful fields in the corporate customer sector. Schulz's time in office included the expansion of business with the European Union. Deutsche Telekom would like to thank Jürgen Schulz for his extraordinary commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for his future personal and professional career.

The Public Sector business unit bundles all of the Group's activities with the public sector. This includes the federal, state and local governments as well as the European level. Other customers include churches, research, aerospace and aviation. Telekom is a leading digitalization partner for public administration. For example, the Group offers the Federal Messenger for the secure exchange of messages. From secure networks to specific IT solutions, Deutsche Telekom provides customers with holistic support in their work.

Administration reduces bureaucracy with AI

The Group relies heavily on artificial intelligence. AI can automate repetitive tasks.



This frees up valuable time for offices to carry out more complex activities. Applications and inquiries will be processed much faster in future. The demand for AI solutions for administration is unbroken. Deutsche Telekom wants to use its expertise in this field to further expand its market position in the public sector

Key contribution to Europe's security and sovereignty

Telekom is also a leading partner in the field of high security as well as an IT and network service provider for the defense sector. In uncertain times, Telekom makes a key contribution to the internal and external security and sovereignty of Germany and the EU. The Group also supports public customers in cyber security, disaster control, police radio via network slicing and drones.

Overarching cooperation between the Public and Health divisions

Ludewig has already been responsible for Deutsche Telekom's healthcare business since 2022. In his new dual role, Ludewig will report to Dr. Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems and member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, and Klaus Werner, Managing Director of Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland. The Group is thus strengthening the overarching cooperation between the public and healthcare sectors. The markets traditionally have many things in common. One example is the particularly high demands placed on IT security.

Deutsche Telekom presents healthcare solutions at DMEA (April 8 - 10)

Telekom will also be presenting its solutions for a digital healthcare system under the motto “ Smart Health for a better care ” at the DMEA (April 8 - 10) in Berlin in Hall 3.2, Stand A-103. The Bonn-based telecommunications group's stand will focus on artificial intelligence, hyperautomation and data analytics applications as well as modern, secure telematics infrastructure and digital identities.

For media representatives

Would you like to talk to Gottfried Ludewig and our healthcare experts on the first two DMEA days (April 8/9)? Then get in touch with Dirk Becker .

Future Health Day with top-class experts on April 7

Deutsche Telekom is organizing the third Future Health Day on the day before the DMEA. The event will take place for the first time at the Bertelsmann Representative Office in Berlin, Unter den Linden 1. High-profile representatives from business, health insurance and organizations will discuss the future of the German healthcare system on 7 April from 2 to 6 pm. Host Gottfried Ludewig will be joined by Dr. Simone Schwering (Deputy Chairwoman of Barmer), Dr. Irmgard Stippler (Chairwoman of AOK Bayern), Florian Fuhrmann (Managing Director of Gematik) and Martin Peuker (CIO MUL-CT).

Media representatives are welcome to apply for accreditation here by March 31.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance