Deutsche Telekom partners with Wolt to bring more lifestyle benefits to customers.

Putting customers at the center, Deutsche Telekom is committed to providing added value for people’s everyday lives, beyond connectivity. Teaming up with Wolt, the technology company known for its local commerce platform, Deutsche Telekom aims to bring even more convenience and advantages to customers in Europe.

Customers in seven countries, through the Magenta Moments engagement program, will have access to Wolt+, Wolt’s subscription program offering zero delivery fees and exclusive discounts, across a wide selection of restaurants, grocery stores, and other local shops, coupled with additional exclusive Wolt deals beyond Wolt+.

What Magenta Moments members get with Wolt and Wolt+

With free Wolt+ membership, customers will enjoy 0€ deliveries from a wide selection of local restaurants, grocery stores and retailers, a 10% cashback on all pick-up orders, as well as other exclusive deals from Wolt’s local commerce partners. The offers will encompass free Wolt+ membership for up to 12 months, while market-specific conditions apply. In addition to the Wolt+ membership, there will be rotating market-specific deals.

Local commerce at fingertips

By incorporating Wolt into its Magenta Moments engagement program, Deutsche Telekom puts the popular local commerce platform, spanning food, hygiene products, and other everyday essentials, right at customers’ fingertips, enabling additional simplicity and savings, and making it easier to get what you need, when you need it.

“Our partnership with Wolt focuses on what matters most – providing tangible value to our customers. By integrating Wolt into Magenta Moments, we’re delivering meaningful lifestyle experiences across our European markets. It’s another step in our ambition to go beyond connectivity and enrich the lives of those we serve”, says Dominique Leroy, Board Member Europe at Deutsche Telekom.

Wolt has evolved beyond restaurant delivery to become a one-stop shop for local commerce, offering everything from groceries to retail items. Thanks to this new partnership, even more people can now experience the convenience and benefits of Wolt and Wolt+.

"Wolt and Deutsche Telekom share a similar approach to putting customers first and being open to trying new ideas. That’s why we’re excited to partner with them – to bring even more value and simplicity to customers’ everyday lives. By integrating Wolt+ for Deutsche Telekom’s customers across Europe, we’re making local commerce more accessible, affordable, and convenient for millions of people. Together, we’re making it easier than ever to enjoy the best of what your city has to offer – right at your fingertips,” says Miki Kuusi, Co-Founder & CEO of Wolt.

Available markets

The benefits from this partnership will be available to Magenta Moments members in seven European markets. The rollout starts with Croatia today and will expand gradually across Austria, Czechia, Hungary, North Macedonia, Poland and Slovakia.

About Magenta Moments

Magenta Moments is Deutsche Telekom’s pan-European cross-border customer engagement program offering telecom and lifestyle benefits. From everyday moments to gamified experiences, Magenta Moments counts over 3k partners delighting millions of program members across Europe. Users can find Magenta Moments within the Telekom app. The app is available for free in the App Store (iOS) and Play Store (Android).

About Wolt

Wolt is a Helsinki-based technology company with a mission to bring joy, simplicity, and earnings to neighborhoods worldwide. Wolt develops a local commerce platform that connects people seeking to order food, groceries, and other goods with local sellers and couriers. Founded in 2014, Wolt joined forces with DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) in 2022. Together, the companies operate in over 30 countries.

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile