Deutsche Telekom turns 30 and everyone joins the party

Deutsche Telekom celebrates its birthday and everyone joins in: Telekom is hosting a big birthday party and wants to celebrate together with the people of Bonn. To mark its 30th anniversary, Telekom is transforming the city center and the banks of the Rhine in Beuel into a Magenta celebration mile on July 12 with live concerts, a picnic table of superlatives and a family program. Numerous colorful activities will bring people together to celebrate in the heart of the city.

30 years ago, Deutsche Telekom was not the company we know today. It had just become independent and was no longer part of the Post Ministry. Magenta was slowly replacing the yellow of the postal service. But over the past three decades, it's not just yellow that has evolved into magenta. “We have changed - from a public authority to a leading digital telecommunications company. Our Magenta T is now the most valuable telecommunications brand in the world. We are celebrating our 30th birthday as Deutsche Telekom AG where it all began: in our home city of Bonn. This is also our way of saying thank you for your support over the past three decades”, says Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom and an enthusiastic citizen of Bonn. What has remained the same over the years is the standard of work: building the best networks and inspiring customers. Telekom also wants to inspire at its big birthday party and has put together a strong program for this special occasion.

Sporty kick-off in Reuterpark: top-class 3x3 basketball tournament in the new urban district

Reuterpark will be hosting a special sporting event on July 11. Part of the park will be transformed into an event location with a 3x3 basketball arena. The international tournament offers top-class basketball with world-class teams from Germany, the USA, France and the Netherlands, including current world champions and gold medal winners from Paris. The numerous high-caliber guests from the international basketball world, such as well-known stars from the NBA, German national players, the 3x3 Olympic champions, as well as influencers and experts, deserve special attention.

“Last but not least, the German gold team has shown that 3x3 offers exciting, very fast and dynamic basketball games that are becoming increasingly popular, especially among young people”, emphasizes Henning Stiegenroth, Head of Sports and Sponsoring at Deutsche Telekom AG. “We are delighted to be organizing an exciting and spectacular Basketball Open Air Festival in Bonn as part of 30 years of Deutsche Telekom, something that has never been seen before in Germany.”

A total of eight games will take place, accompanied by show acts from the world of basketball, street food and an after-show party. The event starts at 5 p.m. and ends at midnight, with the games being broadcast live on MagentaTV and MagentaSport. Tickets ( telekom.de/basketball-open-air ) are available from May 8 - reduced €5 and adults €10. The event underlines Telekom's commitment to sport and community in Bonn.

Family-friendly activities: fun for young and old

The celebration continues the next day: from Münsterplatz to Remigiusplatz, Marktplatz and Friedrichstraße to the other side of the Rhine on Beueler Ufer, there will be activities for citizens. These include concerts and other music events. There will also be a Ferris wheel up in the air. Children can also look forward to lots of activities just for them - from exercise to arts and crafts. And those who like to eat in large groups are cordially invited to take a seat at the longest Magenta table. The banks of the Rhine are the perfect place to meet up with friends, family and new acquaintances for a picnic.

Practical tip: Arriving on the birthday streetcar

A tip for getting to the party: the streetcar. On the occasion of the 30th birthday, a tram is running in the spirit of “30 years” - both 30 years of Telekom and 30 years of Telekom Baskets. This makes the journey particularly fun.

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile