Telekom celebrates 25 years of Electronic Beats

25 years of Telekom Electronic Beats (TEB) – the Deutsche Telekom’s award-winning music program – celebrates its 25th anniversary on May 28, 2025, with a special event at CANK Berlin. Music fans can look forward to an extraordinary lineup starting at 8:00 PM in this iconic former department store building: Included are the award-winning singer, producer, actress, and dancer FKA twigs, Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Boys Noize, the exceptional musical talent Fuffifufzich, as well as collectives like E.P.I.Q. and Layers. FKA twigs will also bring along a curated selection of top DJs personally chosen for the night.

A major highlight of the program is an exclusive preview of the avant-garde Eusexua show, presented under the title »FKA twigs Eusexua Rave«. In this exciting work, the artist merges electronic music, choreographed movement, and visual elements into a fully immersive experience.

„This evening, we’re celebrating the longest-running music program by a brand for young audiences,“ says Ralf Lülsdorf, Head of International Music Marketing at Deutsche Telekom and founder of Electronic Beats. „Looking ahead, we will continue to support youth cultures with inspiring concepts — digitally, immersively, and within cultural spaces. Our goal is to ignite excitement through sincere, eye-level conversations, as this is where creative thinking and real relevance take root.“

Be quick: All fans of Telekom Electronic Beats have the chance to sign up for the guest list of the anniversary event via the website electronicbeats.net/all-is-sound . However, free access does not guarantee admission for organizational reasons. The rule is “first come, first served.”

A fixture in European pop culture

Telekom Electronic Beats is a success story. What started in 2000 as a visionary music marketing project has grown into a cultural staple in European pop culture. For 25 years, this award-winning music and culture program has shaped the intersections of electronic music, journalism, fashion, and technology — continuously setting new standards. As a renowned content and community hub, TEB spotlights emerging trends, fosters cultural dialogue, and cultivates innovative spaces for art and culture, consistently prioritizing people in its mission.

Telekom Electronic Beats has collaborated with major artists like Billie Eilish, Gorillaz, Lana Del Rey, Grace Jones, and Charli XCX, while also supporting grassroots efforts and local scenes. As a Europe-wide initiative, TEB forms a deep symbiosis with music, design, art, fashion, and new technologies. The focus is on digital activities and live events for music fans, with an emphasis on engaging the community through social media channels. More information: www.electronicbeats.net

25 Years of Telekom Electronic Beats:

May 28, 2025, from 8:00 PM at CANK, Karl-Marx-Straße 95, Berlin-Neukölln

