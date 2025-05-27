Telekom CR Report: Successfully Sustainable in the 30th Anniversary Year

In its 30th anniversary year, Deutsche Telekom demonstrates strong economic performance and social responsibility. The company's ESG strategy (Environment, Social, Governance) integrates environmental and climate protection, social responsibility, and good corporate governance, actively contributing to sustainable change.

"From the very beginning, we have been committed to operating sustainably – out of conviction, because it also makes economic sense. Always in the interplay of economy, ecology and society. Our mission is to run Deutsche Telekom as a successful, sustainable company," says Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom.

On the finish line: Climate neutrality in own emissions by 2025 (Scope 1 and 2)

By the end of 2025, Telekom aims to operate climate-neutrally in its own operations—company-wide. Emissions in Scope 1 and 2 are expected to decrease by 90 to 95 percent compared to 2017. Remaining emissions will be offset by Telekom, for instance, through reforestation or technology-based methods to bind CO₂ in the long term. In 2024, the reduction was already at 94 percent.

Climate neutrality along the entire value chain: "Net zero" by 2040

Outside its own operations, Telekom will also reduce its CO₂ footprint – through climate protection in the supply chain and resource-saving products. By 2030, emissions (Scope 1-3) are expected to decrease by 55 percent compared to 2020. By 2040, Telekom aims for "net zero": at least 90 percent fewer emissions, with a maximum of 10 percent offsetting. Between 2020 and 2024, emissions were already reduced by 25 percent.

Reduced emissions thanks to green energy, improved energy efficiency, and electromobility

Since 2021, Telekom has been using exclusively renewable energy sources company-wide. Through long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with energy providers, it additionally supports the expansion of renewable energies. In 2024, Telekom commissioned its first large-scale battery storage systems in Münster and Bamberg, allowing for green energy storage and flexible usage.

Telekom networks and data centers are becoming more energy-efficient through investments in modern technology and the shutdown of outdated technology. With significant success: in 2024, energy efficiency across the company increased by around 20 percent, and energy consumption per transported data volume decreased from 70kWh/Terabyte in 2023 to 56kWh/Terabyte currently. The goal is to keep energy consumption stable and further increase energy efficiency despite growing data volumes and network expansion.

An increasingly sustainable vehicle fleet led to further CO2 reductions: emissions from around 30,000 Telekom vehicles decreased by 5,800t CO2e compared to the previous year. There were 45 percent more vehicles with electric or alternative drives compared to 2023. Approximately 2,200 Telekom e-charging stations are now installed worldwide, 1,500 more than in 2023.

Conserving resources through circular economy: around 14 million devices collected

Telekom aims to recover devices and network technology to minimize electronic waste. By 2030, all IT and network technology and most of the devices in circulation should be able to return to the cycle for reuse. In 2024, Telekom collected more than nine million mobile phones company-wide. Refurbished mobile phones are sold by Telekom as "refurbished." Telekom also focuses on the return of other devices like modems, routers, repeaters, and TV receivers: in 2024, over 4.6 million devices were returned across the company, 44 percent of which were refurbished. In Germany alone, 1.35 million of these customer devices were prepared for reuse.

From old to new: from copper cables to packaging

Telekom also recycles in network technology and continuously replaces copper cables with fiber optics. In 2024, it was 1,430 tons of copper, 90 percent of which were environmentally processed and returned to the raw material market. Old technology is also replaced when converting mobile networks from 4G to 5G technology. In 2024, Telekom sold a total of 314 tons for reuse, twice as much as the previous year.

In addition to recycling, Telekom already focuses on sustainability in product design. Since the end of 2022, only plastic-free packaging is used for all new Telekom devices and all sold smartphones. Furthermore, the consistent reduction of avoidable waste has an impact: the company-wide waste volume decreased by 18 percent in 2024 compared to 2023.

New principles for "Green AI": Combining artificial intelligence and sustainability

AI-based applications have particularly high energy and resource demands. Therefore, Telekom is committed to sustainable development and use. Green AI principles ensure that AI models are not excessively large, are reused, and are programmed resource-efficiently.

Commitment to Society: Digital Inclusion for All and Actively Combating Hate Speech

In addition to climate-neutral operations and circular economy, inclusion, equal opportunities, and digital inclusion are central concerns for Telekom. Everyone should have access to modern technologies. Telekom actively advocates for democratic values and combats online hate. In emergency and crisis situations, it assumes social responsibility and connects people in need. In 2024, Telekom contributed approximately 1.2 billion euros to social engagement, consisting of financial contributions, material resources, and volunteer hours (corporate volunteering). Around 38 million people benefited from initiatives promoting the digital society, as well as from measures in environmental and crisis assistance.

Digital Inclusion: Closing the Divide

Comprehensive network expansion of state-of-the-art mobile and fiber optic networks is crucial for access to the digital world. Special tariffs facilitate inclusion for students, seniors, and refugees, among others. Telekom offers affordable 5G smartphones like the T Phone 2/T Phone 2 pro (in the USA: REVVL series). Projects promoting media literacy for all age groups, such as Teachtoday or SCROLLER, complement these efforts. Through the "Telekom@School" initiative, Telekom provides schools with free or significantly discounted broadband connections. In 2024, these services amounted to 11.6 million euros, benefiting about 6.7 million people.

"No Hate Speech" – Initiative for Democratic Values in the Digital Society

Through the "No Hate Speech" initiative, Telekom consistently engages for democratic core values and responsible conduct in the digital world. Under the message "Let's question what we share," it highlighted the dangers of misinformation for society. In 2024, "No Hate Speech" achieved around 1.2 billion media contacts and reached 5.9 million people directly or via multipliers such as parents or educators.

Acute Crisis Assistance and Over 200,000 Volunteer Hours

In emergency and crisis situations, Telekom is reliable. In the USA, T-Mobile US took extensive immediate measures during two hurricanes in fall 2024. In parts of Europe, various Telekom subsidiaries supported during heavy rainfalls and flooding the previous year. Immediate Telekom assistance ranges from network crisis management to unlimited data and free calls in affected areas to financial support for relief efforts and donations. In 2024, Telekom provided assistance worth approximately 2.5 million euros to those affected by natural disasters. Telekom employees contributed more than 200,000 volunteer hours, equating to 25,000 eight-hour days for the common good. Their efforts strengthen social cohesion. Telekom promotes volunteering with corporate volunteering offers for the digital society and engagements in education, science, culture, and sports.

Exemplary Corporate Governance: Transparency and Responsibility as Guiding Principles

Integrity and appreciation are the foundations of corporate governance at Telekom. Telekom is committed to always acting legally and fairly. Along the supply chain, it advocates for the protection of people and the environment. The highest standards in IT and data security, as well as privacy, are integral to Telekom's brand identity. Regarding transparency, the EU directive on sustainability reporting (CSRD) has changed requirements: CSRD-based sustainability statements in the 2024 annual report and the 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report complement each other.

Access the 2024 CR Report: https://report.telekom.com/cr-report/2024

Find the sustainability statement in the 2024 Telekom Annual Report: https://report.telekom.com/annual-report-2024/sustainability-statement.html

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance