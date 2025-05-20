Together towards the future: Deutsche Telekom joins the IPAI Innovation Platform

Telekom Deutschland has joined the innovation platform IPAI (Innovation Park Artificial Intelligence) in Heilbronn. The shared goal is to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into the business practices of companies, institutions, and administrations—where it can make a real impact.

"AI reaches its full potential only when we collectively bring it into practice," says Klaus Werner, Director Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland. "Europe needs to invest in AI now. That's why initiatives like IPAI are essential: for the digital sovereignty of Germany and Europe, enabling them to further expand their independence and drive innovation."

IPAI sees Deutsche Telekom as a strong partner: "With Deutsche Telekom, we gain a company that takes a holistic approach to digitalization—from infrastructure to specific applications. Our platform develops its strength through sharing experiences, learning from one another, and creating tangible solutions. We are delighted that Deutsche Telekom shares our vision. Together, we will ensure that AI is not only conceptualized but also put into action," says Moritz Gräter, CEO of IPAI.

IPAI: establishing a leading AI ecosystem in Europe

The collaboration signifies a collective dedication to an innovation-friendly and responsible approach to artificial intelligence. As a European hub for applied AI, IPAI unites businesses, academia, public entities, and startups to foster practical and reliable solutions. Deutsche Telekom complements this ecosystem with its expertise as a technology company serving over 2.5 million business customers, emphasizing security, scalability, and societal impact.

IPAI in Heilbronn is a key initiative dedicated to advancing responsible, European-focused artificial intelligence. Over 70 companies and institutions are already contributing their expertise to the network. This flagship project of the German state of Baden-Württemberg seeks to establish a leading AI ecosystem in Europe, bridging business, science, and society. By the end of this year, a 30-hectare international AI campus will be developed as a European hub—featuring AI living labs, data centers, and work and project spaces for more than 5,000 people. The focus is on ethical, sustainable, and human-centered AI solutions that align with European values.

Deutsche Telekom strives for a leading role in AI

Deutsche Telekom has been deeply engaged in AI research and application for years. It works with strong AI partners to develop solutions for private and business customers, and naturally integrates AI within its own operations. Deutsche Telekom aims to take a leading role in the use and provision of AI for the benefit of society, the economy, and businesses. By partnering with IPAI, Deutsche Telekom is advancing its efforts to shape the digital transformation responsibly and with a forward-looking approach.

About IPAI: https://ip.ai

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