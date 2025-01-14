2025: A year that defines the digital future

Which trends will lead the way in 2025? In my view, the following five ICT trends are crucial - for companies, for societies and for our common future.

With the new year 2025, we are on the threshold of a decisive chapter in the digital transformation. Digitalization and AI have not only revolutionized the economy in recent years, but are increasingly impacting every facet of our lives - from education and health to the way we work and communicate.

It is no longer enough to passively observe this change or adapt to short-term trends. Companies, society and politics must play an even more active role in order to shape digitalization in a sustainable, inclusive and future-oriented way for Germany and Europe.

The past year has shown us what is possible: record speed in the expansion of fibre optics, groundbreaking innovations in artificial intelligence and a growing awareness of the synergies between digitalization and sustainability. But 2025 requires more than just a look at what has already been achieved. It calls for bold visions, determined strategies and, above all, consistent action.

Which trends will lead the way in 2025? And how can we use them to not only master digital change, but actively shape it? In my view, the following five ICT trends are crucial - for companies, for societies and for our common future.

The five major trends for 2025

1. Next-level infrastructure: fiber optics, 5G and the network of the future

Connectivity is the basis for all digital progress. The expansion of fiber optics is progressing at a rapid pace (link in German) - we have set ourselves the goal of connecting even more companies and public institutions to the networks of the future. By the end of 2025, we plan to achieve 5G coverage of 90 percent of Germany and 99 percent of the population.

This is no longer just about faster data rates. Technologies such as 5G and fibre optics create the basis for new business models: artificial intelligence, quantum computing , fully digitalized companies and smart cities. These networks enable innovations that previously were unthinkable. Our business customers benefit from technologies such as network slicing and 5G campus networks for the operation of multiple virtual networks on a single physical infrastructure.

Our vision: an infrastructure that makes Germany internationally competitive and sustainably accelerates the digital transformation.

2. Artificial intelligence (AI): from experiment to real-world application

AI is no longer just a buzzword - it is the key technology of the next decade.

2025 will be the year of practical application, in which AI will become part of everyday life in companies and administrations everywhere. The potential applications range from automated processes and personalized customer experiences to the intelligent prediction of market trends.

Our customers expect concrete, applicable solutions - and this is exactly where we come in. Whether smart chatbots that solve customer queries within seconds or AI-supported data analysis for better decisions: We bring AI directly into companies. With Business GPT for secure generative AI in companies, the simultaneous translator transcribbyAI or Microsoft Copilot (link in German), we have AI-based applications that can be used easily and according to the respective needs of the business customer at any time.

At the same time, we attach great importance to ensuring that these technologies are used safely and ethically. To this end, Deutsche Telekom has defined guidelines for the development and use of AI .

3. Cyber security: security is the basis of every digital strategy

In a networked, geopolitically challenging world, cyber security is becoming a basic prerequisite for trust and growth. As digitalization increases, so does the number and complexity of cyber attacks. Companies and public institutions are forced to improve their protection mechanisms. In 2025, cyber security will move further into the spotlight - not as a reactive element, but as an integral part of any digital strategy. This applies to companies of all sizes and public authorities. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in particular should not underestimate the danger. And with Magenta Security on Net , we show that simplicity and security are not incompatible.

We rely on holistic security concepts: From preventive protection measures such as firewall and encryption technologies to AI - assisted solutions that can detect and fend off threats in real time. Our aim is to offer our customers the highest level of security so that they can concentrate on their core business. After all, digitalization can only be successful if it is secure. We at Deutsche Telekom alone register 30,000 to 40,000 attempted attacks every minute. In addition, we evaluate up to 95 million attempted attacks on our Internet traps live every day. We have responded to this and expanded our cyber defense capacities . Here, too, we rely on AI to detect and successfully block attacks.

4. Digital sovereignty: strengthening independence, preserving values

Digital sovereignty will be a key issue for companies, states and citizens alike in 2025. Dependence on international platforms and technologies involves risks - for data security, innovative strength and society's resilience. Digital sovereignty means retaining control over your own data, technologies and processes.

At Deutsche Telekom, we rely on sovereign European cloud solutions , open source technologies and partnerships that promote independence and innovation. Our goal is to strengthen the digital economy by providing companies and public institutions with the tools they need to shape their own digital future - securely, efficiently and with a focus on ethical values.

One example: with OpenGPT-X, a language model “made in Germany” , we are making a significant contribution to Germany's digital sovereignty. This is because authorities and companies can now use a powerful, trustworthy and open-source alternative to the major common AI models.

5. Sustainability through digitalization: the next step towards climate neutrality

Digitalization is part of the solution in the fight against climate change. In 2025, we want to further strengthen the link between technology and sustainability. Intelligent energy management systems, digitalized supply chains and CO₂-reducing business models are just a few examples of how digital tools can conserve resources.

Sustainability is increasingly influencing the approval of corporate loans. This also affects small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). However, in a survey conducted by KfW Research, 38 percent of SMEs surveyed (link in German) believe that it will not play a major role. This means they are neglecting an important aspect.

At T Business, we are committed to supporting companies in their transformation towards greater sustainability. Our focus is on solutions that increase efficiency while reducing the burden on the environment - from smart building management systems to green data centers.

Overall, we at Deutsche Telekom are aiming to reduce our own CO₂ emissions by 95 percent by 2025 and to be climate-neutral by 2040 . For our business customers, this means that our services are sustainable and environmentally friendly - from IT infrastructure to cloud storage in our data centers.

Real added value for our business customers

Our task as T Business is to translate these trends into concrete, practical products and solutions:

for companies: digitalization solutions that are scalable, secure and sustainable - from fibre optic connections to AI-supported business optimization.

for public administration: tools that make citizen services faster, more transparent and more efficient. E-government will be mandatory in 2025, and we provide the right technologies.

for society: an infrastructure and digital services that give everyone access to the opportunities of digitalization - regardless of their location.

The digital transformation is a team effort. It can only succeed if business, politics and society work together. Our responsibility as T Business is to pave the way - with innovative technologies, sustainable solutions and a clear focus on the needs of our business customers.