“Open your eyes!”: Telekom appeals for cohesion in society

FS

The spread of hatred and hate speech is on the rise, while society's resistance is on the decline (*FORSA HATESPEECH 2024). With its new “Open Your eyes!” campaign, Deutsche Telekom is urgently calling for more solidarity, social cohesion and civil courage. The commercial sends a clear message: We can all take action and show solidarity with those affected by hate speech and incitement. Because: “Turning a blind eye is not a solution”. With its together#AgainstHateSpeech initiative, Deutsche Telekom has been campaigning for respectful interaction online and in society for years.

“The way we treat each other is getting rougher: how we behave online also influences our actions and how we treat each other as a society,” says Dr. Christian Hahn, Head of Marketing Communications and Media at Deutsche Telekom. "Hate speech must not become the norm. Since 2020, we have been campaigning for an internet in which everyone treats each other with respect. Deutsche Telekom connects people. We are committed to ensuring that everyone can participate in the digital world."

VIDEO

Spot: Hate speech shatters everyday life

The commercial begins with everyday scenes that are taken for granted and happen countless times a day: A barista in a busy coffee bar in the morning. A girl training in a swimming pool. A young woman going out in the evening. A mother and child on the train. There are other people in their immediate surrounding. Inconspicuous, almost meaningless moments in the first few seconds - until a violent hate comment hits the main protagonists and literally tears the scenes apart. The bystanders initially close their eyes and freeze. Their first reaction is to look away. But then they open their eyes, approach those affected, speak to them, express their support, strengthen them. The encouragement brings tangible relief. “Be human” - these two powerful words are at the end of the commercial. The message is inextricably linked to the recently deceased Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer. She brought her life story closer to young people. Her aim was to educate people and stand up for tolerance, humanity and civil courage. In connection with the message “Turning a blind eye is not the answer”, Deutsche Telekom is making an unmistakable appeal to never let hate stand, not on the internet, not in social interaction.

Confronting hate and taking a stand

Turning a blind eye is a deeply human reaction. It demonstrates excessive demands, a lack of courage or helplessness in the face of social and political challenges. With fatal consequences: “People who spread hate feel encouraged by a lack of resistance and may even feel motivated to continue,” says Marike Mehlmann-Tripp, Head of Social Engagement at Deutsche Telekom. "Those affected get the feeling that hate is tolerated. That's why we must be aware, unite and stick together. This also includes not tolerating when language boundaries are crossed." In concrete terms, this means being a role model, showing strength, setting boundaries and standing up for those who need support. And protecting people from hate and setting an example of digital civil courage.

Creation and Media appearance

Responsible for the creation is Saatchi & Saatchi under the leadership of Dennis May (CCO Publicis Groupe Germany), who with his team has already implemented the last, multiple award-winning campaigns for Telekom's together #AgainstHateSpeech.

The broad-based campaign will start on June 2 with a 40 and 60-second spot on high-reach TV stations and in cinemas. The commercial will also be presented widely in various formats online, on the radio and in podcasts, via social media and out of home.

Credits Creation: Saatchi & Saatchi Deutschland

Production: RSA Ridley Scott Associates

Director: Benito Montorio

Photographer: Astrid Grosser

Post Foto: Retouched-Studios GmbH, Hamburg

Media: Mindshare, Frankfurt

Media digital: emetriq, Hamburg

The partner organizations

The new “Open your eyes!” campaign is supported by three strong partners:

Ichbinhier:

The Ichbinhier (engl: “I am here”) association has been campaigning for a strong democracy in the digital world since it was founded in 2016. It aims to sensitize social network users, media representatives and political decision-makers to the issue of hate online and empower them to deal with it. They educate people about the causes of hate speech, its spread and its effects. The association includes the largest counter speech action group in Germany #ichbinhier with almost 40,000 members.

The Ichbinhier (engl: “I am here”) association has been campaigning for a strong democracy in the digital world since it was founded in 2016. It aims to sensitize social network users, media representatives and political decision-makers to the issue of hate online and empower them to deal with it. They educate people about the causes of hate speech, its spread and its effects. The association includes the largest counter speech action group in Germany #ichbinhier with almost 40,000 members. Internet-Beschwerdestelle.de

Internetbeschwerdestelle.de (engl.: “Internet reporting office”) is a joint project of eco - Association of the Internet Industry and the Freiwillige Selbstkontrolle Multimedia-Diensteanbieter e.V. (FSM) (engl.: “Voluntary self-regulation of multimedia service providers.”. It is a contact point for internet users to obtain information on how to use the internet more safely. But also, to report content on the Internet that endangers the protection of young people.

Internetbeschwerdestelle.de (engl.: “Internet reporting office”) is a joint project of eco - Association of the Internet Industry and the Freiwillige Selbstkontrolle Multimedia-Diensteanbieter e.V. (FSM) (engl.: “Voluntary self-regulation of multimedia service providers.”. It is a contact point for internet users to obtain information on how to use the internet more safely. But also, to report content on the Internet that endangers the protection of young people. Teachtoday

Teachtoday is a Telekom initiative to promote safe and competent media use. It supports children and young people, parents and grandparents as well as educational professionals with practical and everyday tips and materials.

Studien/Statistiken *

FORSA HATESPEECH 2024 : Hate speech on the internet is on the rise. 78% of internet users have already been confronted with it, almost 90% of 14 to 25-year-olds. The willingness to counter hate speech is decreasing.

Lauter Hass, leiser Rückzug, 2024 (engl.: Loud hate, quiet retreat) online hate is on the rise and marginalized groups are being hit particularly hard. 46% of those affected by hate online state that they no longer use their profile, have deactivated it or even deleted it.

PKS 2024 : The 2024 police crime statistics show a significant increase in violent crimes. The number of offenses committed online rose by 14.6%.

Hassgewalt und fehlende Solidarität - zur Kommunikation und Rolle der Mehrheitsgesellschaft, 2021 (engl.: Hate violence and lack of solidarity - on communication and the role of mainstream society) Hate violence is not an isolated act between the victim and the perpetrator but affects society equally. The way in which society reacts to hate violence significantly influences its impact and likelihood of repetition. A lack of solidarity reinforces the impact of hate.

Everything about Deutsche Telekom's NoHatSpeech commitment at telekom.com/nohatespeech .

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance