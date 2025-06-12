Deutsche Telekom and Unikie are working on the future of vehicle logistics.

The handling of logistics processes on factory premises requires a large number of experienced operators to transport goods from A to B with vehicles. A shortage of drivers or a lack of process digitization are just two of the challenges the industry is facing. Automated driving can already solve many of these problems today. Throughput times are reduced, while space utilization increases. This makes logistics processes more efficient and sustainable. Deutsche Telekom and the Finnish software expert Unikie are therefore partnering to scale the automated vehicle logistics chain. The two companies are already working together successfully on the Volkswagen AutoLog project in Emden . The aim of the Volkswagen project is to automate the processes at the automotive terminal. The new partnership will focus on industrial use cases as vehicle production, vehicle logistics, bus and tram depots, parcel and last-mile depots, and special vehicles at harbors and forestry.

Edge cloud enables Europe-wide scaling

Using SIM cards, the vehicles connect to Telekom's 5G network and can thus communicate with the Unikie Marshalling Solution (UMS). The UMS is utilizing an external sensor infrastructure based on LiDAR (Light imaging, detection and ranging) sensors. This enables an accurate and safe automatic control of the vehicles – even in confined, densely trafficked areas with mixed traffic or in poor visibility conditions. Telekom operates the Unikie Marshalling Solution in an edge cloud to enable low latency times. This ensures fast and secure communication between the UMS and the vehicles almost in real time. The cloud solution makes the system available at almost any location at short notice and, in the next step, enables Europe-wide sovereign, secure and interoperable scaling via the 8ra project. Thanks to the IT system integration of Telekom's subsidiary T-Systems, customers benefit from a seamless end-to-end solution with the highest performance and round-the-clock operation.

“We’re the only ones who can deliver the full package of SIM card, network, edge cloud, and system integration from a single source. In combination with Unikie’s software for automated driving, we’re shaking up logistics processes far beyond the automotive industry. In the next step, we’re set to scale into the European market thanks to our edge cloud and the 8ra initiative," says Christian Hort, Senior Vice President Automotive at T-Systems. Vesa Kiviranta, Chief Business Officer at Unikie, explains: "Our partnership with Deutsche Telekom is an ideal scaling factor. By integrating our software into Deutsche Telekom's mobile network, we can use the best mobile network with low latency and the highest reliability."

About 8ra

The 8ra initiative aims to create a true multi-provider cloud edge continuum. This is a groundbreaking cloud ecosystem that is set to revolutionize data processing in Europe. An open, competitive market and the interchangeability of IT components increase the resilience and flexibility of IT systems. This strengthens digitization in companies and administrations and promotes innovation.



About Unikie

Unikie is a global software engineering and innovation company, providing intelligent solutions for the automotive, logistics, manufacturing, smart devices, and defense industries. The company is dedicated to delivering high-impact solutions that drive efficiency, enhance safety, and revolutionize industries. It makes extensive use of its expertise in advanced technologies, data analytics and the application of AI in embedded software development. Founded in 2015, Unikie aims to be the preferred partner for leading players in their fields and a recommended employer for experienced software experts. More on www.unikie.com .

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