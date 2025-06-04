Deutsche Telekom's smart network navigation  for mid-sized enterprises

German mid-sized companies are facing significant transformation. As production processes become digital and businesses expand into new regions, they also face the transition to cloud-based solutions and the adoption of flexible work models. This shift requires robust and adaptable network infrastructure. With Telekom SD-WAN based on Juniper, a leader in secure, AI-native networking, Deutsche Telekom now brings enterprise-grade networking to mid-sized companies, previously accessible only to large corporations. The technology prioritizes reliable performance for critical applications even under heavy loads, while artificial intelligence can detect and resolve issues proactively before issues impact the end user experience.

Intelligent prioritization of critical applications

“My most important machine receives its production instructions from our Spanish plant.” — “My EC terminal must take priority; the entire business depends on it.” — “Accessing my Office programs in the cloud is always a challenge.” These are common obstacles when multiple applications compete for network resources. DT’s integrated offering with Juniper Mist WAN Assurance addresses this by ensuring that the most crucial and business-critical applications are routed optimally for every user, even under high traffic load. It works like a navigation system for the company network, automatically rerouting traffic to the best available connection, so operations continue uninterrupted. This AI-native offering delivers predictable performance to applications that is especially essential for video conferences, cloud services and other data-intensive applications.

Self-healing network powered by AI

"The mid-sized business sector is setting the course for the future through digitalization. With Telekom SD-WAN based on Juniper, we offer intelligent, self-healing network technology that prioritizes business-critical applications. It delivers reliable and secure connectivity that mid-sized businesses need for transformation," says Niklas Horstmann, Vice President responsible for Secure Networking within T-Business at Deutsche Telekom.

“Juniper’s Mist™ AI-native networking platform is redefining how networks are managed with next generation innovation that delivers exceptional user experiences from client to cloud,” says Sunalini Sankhavaram, Vice President, Product Management, Campus and Branch, Juniper Networks. “Our Marvis® AI engine continuously monitors the network and applications to identify and resolve issues in real time—often before IT teams or end users are even aware. Through real-time insights and a natural-language interface using GenAI, we’re simplifying operations and driving down costs, especially for organizations with lean IT resources.”

Why Telekom SD-WAN based on Juniper is attractive for mid-sized companies

Secure and reliable connectivity . Connecting subsidiaries and branches via SD-WAN comes with integrated security features such as advanced firewalls and a comprehensive suite of industry leading edge security capabilities for threat mitigation. Deutsche Telekom also ensures continuous compliance with EU data protection regulations.

Agile, scalable SD-WAN for businesses of any size . Designed for businesses with as few as three sites, Juniper SD-WAN delivers fast and seamless connectivity. Automated provisioning happens in near-real time, giving all the users the same smooth experience—whether they work in the office, remote, or anywhere else in the world.

Improved performance of cloud applications . SD-WAN allows branch offices to connect directly to the internet through local providers, instead of routing traffic through the central company network. This reduces latency and enhances the performance of applications like Microsoft® 365, Salesforce and Zoom.

A German-speaking team of experts supports customers from initial consultation to rollout and throughout regular operations.

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