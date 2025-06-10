T-Systems: New contract from Toll Collect

Major contract for T-Systems: Toll Collect has once again entrusted the Telekom subsidiary with operating the IT for the truck toll system in Germany. T-Systems prevailed over its competitors in a tender process. T-Systems has been managing the IT landscape for Toll Collect since 2005 – most recently at the data center in Munich. Now, the Telekom subsidiary is moving the applications to a private cloud at the data center locations in Magdeburg and Biere. The contract corresponds to a three-digit million figure of euros. It has a term of eight years with an option to extend for four years.

“We have been supporting Toll Collect as an IT partner for two decades and contribute reliably to operational stability, data security, and efficiency,” says Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems and member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG. “Now we are continuing this success story and moving the applications to a sovereign private cloud that we are rebuilding for Toll Collect. This enables us to offer maximum protection for infrastructure and data.”

"With our satellite-based, modular toll platform, we are the leader in Europe. We have been operating the truck toll system in Belgium since 2016. And just in March, together with the Grenoble-based company GEA, we were awarded the contract to equip and operate a truck toll system on selected roads in Alsace. The new contract with Toll Collect underscores our growing importance in this segment," says Christoph Ahrendt, member of the management board and responsible for the toll business at T-Systems.

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