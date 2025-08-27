Experience AI: Digital X brings the future of AI to Cologne

Digital X is presenting itself as Focus Edition AI under the motto “Ready for AI” in a new format. More focused and exclusive. On September 10, decision-makers in digital business and artificial intelligence will gather at the Confex Center in Cologne. Klaus Werner, Managing Director of Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland and host of Digital X, emphasizes: “Artificial intelligence is more than just a technology trend. It is becoming an accelerator in all areas of the economy. Digital X offers guidance and shows how companies can use AI to create value for themselves.”

“Cloud and security solutions are inseparable from AI as a technical basis or foundation. That's why we're also giving these topics space in the Focus Edition,” Werner continues. “As an additional topic, we're focusing on the public sector, including mission-critical communications.”

Inspiration across 10,000 square meters

Digital solutions, masterclasses, and expert knowledge—exclusive and focused across 10,000 square meters of the Confex Center. More than 4,000 guests can exchange ideas and find inspiration with over 100 partners and start-ups. More than 30 speakers on three stages will offer valuable insights into the digital future. Highlights:

Scott Galloway | economist and entrepreneur

Prof. Dr. Maja Göpel | political economist, transformation expert, and sustainability scientist

Tim Höttges | CEO of Deutsche Telekom

Kenza Ait Si Abbou | expert and consultant for artificial intelligence

Oliver Kahn | entrepreneur

Keren Elazari | The Friendly Hacker – cybersecurity expert

Julian Yogeshwar | expert in artificial intelligence and digital transformation in small and medium-sized enterprises

Alena Buyx | Professor of Ethics in Medicine and Health Technologies | Director of the Institute for the History and Ethics of Medicine | Technical University of Munich

Experience innovations. Understand the future.

Digital X Focus Edition AI makes technological developments tangible. The Innovation Playground shows how artificial intelligence, mixed reality, and smart solutions are changing everyday life. A selection of the innovations on display:

AI Smart Glasses – Smart Cooking with a Chef

Solos AI Smart Glasses recognize ingredients, provide step-by-step instructions, and guide the cooking process, acting as a sous chef.

Solos AI Smart Glasses recognize ingredients, provide step-by-step instructions, and guide the cooking process, acting as a sous chef. Cognigy – Agentic AI

Cognigy Agentic AI is an empathetic, autonomous AI that interacts, understands, and responds to participants in real time. Whether for travel bookings or customer service, it demonstrates how intuitive business communication with AI can be.

Cognigy Agentic AI is an empathetic, autonomous AI that interacts, understands, and responds to participants in real time. Whether for travel bookings or customer service, it demonstrates how intuitive business communication with AI can be. Even Realities Glasses – Understanding without language barriers

These smart glasses translate conversations live directly into your field of vision. Discreet, efficient, and usable internationally.

These smart glasses translate conversations live directly into your field of vision. Discreet, efficient, and usable internationally. Warmland – Making climate change visible

AR technology is used to visualize the consequences of climate change using miniature scenes such as Neuschwanstein Castle or Venice in Miniatur Wunderland. At the same time, concrete ideas are presented on how companies can act more sustainably.

AR technology is used to visualize the consequences of climate change using miniature scenes such as Neuschwanstein Castle or Venice in Miniatur Wunderland. At the same time, concrete ideas are presented on how companies can act more sustainably. Digital Art Room – AI meets sound & light

In the Digital Art Room, music, lasers, and AI merge to create living art. One highlight is Beethoven's 10th Symphony, performed live and completed by AI. Visuals react in real time to movement and music.

Kölsche Nacht – with Cologne bands and Jan Delay

With music and drinks, participants can deepen their contacts and bring Digital X to a close. Musical highlights include the Cologne bands Klüngelköpp and Druckluft, as well as one of Germany's most successful musicians. On their anniversary tour, Jan Delay and the Delaydies feat. DJ Mad will be stopping off for an exclusive concert at the Confex Center.

Visit us at Digital X Focus Edition AI.

Digital X will return to Cologne on September 10, 2025, as „Focus Edition AI“ Together with market-leading partners, outstanding speakers, leading experts, and its guests, the digitization initiative aims to create tangible momentum for Europe's digital agenda and take joint action. For sustainable digitization and enhanced competitiveness. The Cologne event's motto is “Ready for AI.” www.telekom.com/digitalx

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