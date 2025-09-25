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From pioneer to market leader: T-Systems celebrates its 25th anniversary

3 min read
  • Born out of the merger with debis Systemhaus
  • Partner to Shell, Microsoft, AWS, Google, and SAP
  • Pioneer of the first German AI gigafactory
From pioneer to market leader: T-Systems celebrates its 25th anniversary
T-Systems celebrates its 25th anniversary on October 1st.

On October 1, 2000, Deutsche Telekom founded T-Systems International GmbH. Together with its majority stake in debis Systemhaus, this created Germany's largest manufacturer-independent IT service provider. “Convergence is our business” was the first slogan. And that's the program: The convergence of information technology and telecommunications laid the foundation for cloud computing, among other things, and remains a unique selling point to this day: The Telekom subsidiary offers ICT solutions from a single source. T-Systems is currently number one among IT service providers in Germany on the Lünendonk list and, together with Telekom, ranks second among IT and telecommunications service providers in Europe, according to the ranking by the analyst firm PAC.

The pioneer in cloud computing has now become a multi-cloud provider with partners such as Google, AWS, Microsoft, and SAP. With its roots in the automotive industry, T-Systems now serves many other sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and logistics, retail, banking and insurance, and the public sector. Its largest customers include Shell, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, BMW, DHL, Deutsche Bahn, and Swiss Federal Railways. T-Systems offers them sovereign cloud solutions (T Cloud) and artificial intelligence (AI). Together with NVIDIA, the company is building the first European industrial AI cloud with 10,000 AI processors for European corporate customers in Germany by 2026.

“Telekom was way ahead of its time and recognized the convergence of IT and telecommunications as the technology and business model of the future,” explains Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems and member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG. "Twenty-five years later, T-Systems is the first port of call for cloud computing in Germany. Our T Cloud is the leading European alternative to international hyperscalers. And the next industrial revolution is knocking on the door: artificial intelligence. We are working hand in hand with NVIDIA on the first industrial AI cloud on German soil. In doing so, we are paving the way for a German AI gigafactory."

Selected milestones

  • October 1, 2000: Founding of T-Systems International GmbH
  • 2002: T-Systems acquires 100 percent of debis Systemhaus
  • 2004: T-Systems offers Dynamic Services – the first European cloud computing offering
  • 2005: T-Systems acquires gedas, the IT subsidiary of Volkswagen
  • 2008: T-Systems wins the largest contract in the company's history: IT outsourcing for Shell
  • 2014: T-Systems opens Germany's largest cloud data center in Biere near Magdeburg
  • 2014: Partnership with Microsoft to provide cloud services for European customers
  • 2016: Launch of the Open Telekom Cloud, based on OpenStack, with a focus on data protection and European sovereignty
  • 2018: Partnership with AWS – T-Systems becomes an AWS Managed Services Provider
  • 2019: Launch of Future Cloud Infrastructure as a managed private cloud service for hybrid clouds
  • 2020: Partnership with Google Cloud for multi-cloud services
  • 2021: Introduction of edge cloud solutions for real-time data processing
  • 2021: Start of the Catena-X initiative with Telekom/T-Systems as a founding member
  • 2022: Barmer commissions T-Systems with a sovereign digital identity solution
  • 2022: Launch of “T-Systems Sovereign Cloud powered by Google Cloud” for data protection-compliant cloud solutions in Europe
  • 2023: Integration of generative AI and AI services into the Open Telekom Cloud
  •  2023: Launch of Google Distributed Cloud Hosted
  • 2024: T-Systems becomes premium supplier for RISE with SAP
  • 2024: Participation in the European Union's 8ra Cloud Edge Continuum
  • 2024: T-Systems wins largest IT contract in Denmark with KMD
  • 2024: T-Systems' AI solution “Law Monitor” supports corporate legal departments
  • 2025: The umbrella brand T Cloud bundles all of Telekom's cloud offerings for business customers
  • 2025: T-Systems offers AI Foundation Services, a platform with preconfigured AI models and services
  • 2025: Deutsche Telekom and NVIDIA announce plans to build the first industrial AI cloud in Germany by 2026
  • 2025: T-Systems manages the IT solution for satellite-based truck toll collection in Germany until 2033
  • 2025: T-Systems offers NVIDIA AI processors for rent from the sovereign cloud
  • 2025: T-Systems appoints its first Chief Sovereignty Officer

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

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