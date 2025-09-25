From pioneer to market leader: T-Systems celebrates its 25th anniversary

On October 1, 2000, Deutsche Telekom founded T-Systems International GmbH. Together with its majority stake in debis Systemhaus, this created Germany's largest manufacturer-independent IT service provider. “Convergence is our business” was the first slogan. And that's the program: The convergence of information technology and telecommunications laid the foundation for cloud computing, among other things, and remains a unique selling point to this day: The Telekom subsidiary offers ICT solutions from a single source. T-Systems is currently number one among IT service providers in Germany on the Lünendonk list and, together with Telekom, ranks second among IT and telecommunications service providers in Europe, according to the ranking by the analyst firm PAC.

The pioneer in cloud computing has now become a multi-cloud provider with partners such as Google, AWS, Microsoft, and SAP. With its roots in the automotive industry, T-Systems now serves many other sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and logistics, retail, banking and insurance, and the public sector. Its largest customers include Shell, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, BMW, DHL, Deutsche Bahn, and Swiss Federal Railways. T-Systems offers them sovereign cloud solutions (T Cloud) and artificial intelligence (AI). Together with NVIDIA, the company is building the first European industrial AI cloud with 10,000 AI processors for European corporate customers in Germany by 2026.

“Telekom was way ahead of its time and recognized the convergence of IT and telecommunications as the technology and business model of the future,” explains Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems and member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG. "Twenty-five years later, T-Systems is the first port of call for cloud computing in Germany. Our T Cloud is the leading European alternative to international hyperscalers. And the next industrial revolution is knocking on the door: artificial intelligence. We are working hand in hand with NVIDIA on the first industrial AI cloud on German soil. In doing so, we are paving the way for a German AI gigafactory."

Selected milestones

October 1, 2000: Founding of T-Systems International GmbH

2002: T-Systems acquires 100 percent of debis Systemhaus

2004: T-Systems offers Dynamic Services – the first European cloud computing offering

2005: T-Systems acquires gedas, the IT subsidiary of Volkswagen

2008: T-Systems wins the largest contract in the company's history: IT outsourcing for Shell

2014: T-Systems opens Germany's largest cloud data center in Biere near Magdeburg

2014: Partnership with Microsoft to provide cloud services for European customers

2016: Launch of the Open Telekom Cloud, based on OpenStack, with a focus on data protection and European sovereignty

2018: Partnership with AWS – T-Systems becomes an AWS Managed Services Provider

2019: Launch of Future Cloud Infrastructure as a managed private cloud service for hybrid clouds

2020: Partnership with Google Cloud for multi-cloud services

2021: Introduction of edge cloud solutions for real-time data processing

2021: Start of the Catena-X initiative with Telekom/T-Systems as a founding member

2022: Barmer commissions T-Systems with a sovereign digital identity solution

2022: Launch of “T-Systems Sovereign Cloud powered by Google Cloud” for data protection-compliant cloud solutions in Europe

2023: Integration of generative AI and AI services into the Open Telekom Cloud

2023: Launch of Google Distributed Cloud Hosted

2024: T-Systems becomes premium supplier for RISE with SAP

2024: Participation in the European Union's 8ra Cloud Edge Continuum

2024: T-Systems wins largest IT contract in Denmark with KMD

2024: T-Systems' AI solution “Law Monitor” supports corporate legal departments

2025: The umbrella brand T Cloud bundles all of Telekom's cloud offerings for business customers

2025: T-Systems offers AI Foundation Services, a platform with preconfigured AI models and services

2025: Deutsche Telekom and NVIDIA announce plans to build the first industrial AI cloud in Germany by 2026

2025: T-Systems manages the IT solution for satellite-based truck toll collection in Germany until 2033

2025: T-Systems offers NVIDIA AI processors for rent from the sovereign cloud

2025: T-Systems appoints its first Chief Sovereignty Officer

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance