From pioneer to market leader: T-Systems celebrates its 25th anniversary
- Born out of the merger with debis Systemhaus
- Partner to Shell, Microsoft, AWS, Google, and SAP
- Pioneer of the first German AI gigafactory
On October 1, 2000, Deutsche Telekom founded T-Systems International GmbH. Together with its majority stake in debis Systemhaus, this created Germany's largest manufacturer-independent IT service provider. “Convergence is our business” was the first slogan. And that's the program: The convergence of information technology and telecommunications laid the foundation for cloud computing, among other things, and remains a unique selling point to this day: The Telekom subsidiary offers ICT solutions from a single source. T-Systems is currently number one among IT service providers in Germany on the Lünendonk list and, together with Telekom, ranks second among IT and telecommunications service providers in Europe, according to the ranking by the analyst firm PAC.
The pioneer in cloud computing has now become a multi-cloud provider with partners such as Google, AWS, Microsoft, and SAP. With its roots in the automotive industry, T-Systems now serves many other sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and logistics, retail, banking and insurance, and the public sector. Its largest customers include Shell, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, BMW, DHL, Deutsche Bahn, and Swiss Federal Railways. T-Systems offers them sovereign cloud solutions (T Cloud) and artificial intelligence (AI). Together with NVIDIA, the company is building the first European industrial AI cloud with 10,000 AI processors for European corporate customers in Germany by 2026.
“Telekom was way ahead of its time and recognized the convergence of IT and telecommunications as the technology and business model of the future,” explains Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems and member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG. "Twenty-five years later, T-Systems is the first port of call for cloud computing in Germany. Our T Cloud is the leading European alternative to international hyperscalers. And the next industrial revolution is knocking on the door: artificial intelligence. We are working hand in hand with NVIDIA on the first industrial AI cloud on German soil. In doing so, we are paving the way for a German AI gigafactory."
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