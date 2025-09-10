Agentic AI: Deutsche Telekom partners with startup n8n

AI agents are currently the dominant topic in the digitization scene. Deutsche Telekom is now announcing its partnership with n8n. The German startup from Berlin, which is popular with developers and investors, is a specialist in the digitization of repetitive workflows. n8n is currently valued far beyond the threshold of 1 billion euros. Deutsche Telekom relies on n8n for the development of AI agents for its business customer division. Whether in production, logistics, accounting or sales and marketing: the application scenarios are diverse, especially in medium-sized companies.

Deutsche Telekom is particularly pleased about this partnership: "We are very proud that we are working with what is currently the most prominent tech startup from Germany," admits Maximilian Ahrens, Managing Director T Digital, Telekom Deutschland. "With n8n's platform and technology, we make it easy for our customers to implement AI-supported processes and future-proof their business." There is a suitable AI solution for companies of all sizes or industries, often with the aim of relieving the workforce, who can then devote themselves to more demanding tasks.

AI agents for all cases

AI agents are software programs that independently plan tasks, take measures and make decisions for a specific goal with the help of artificial intelligence, without constant human guidance. n8n is a flexible AI workflow automation platform released under the fair-code license. Depending on the use case, different apps, interfaces and services can be combined with each other. The code is created by the AI. Only basic programming knowledge is required. The offer is primarily aimed at medium-sized companies.

Three different models serve as the basis for the development of tailor-made AI agents:

Out-of-the-box standard AI agents for simple tasks such as appointment finders or interactive voice response systems (IVR)

AI agent modular system for creating custom agent flows via drag and drop

Fully individualized AI agent flows with customized service

The first pilot projects are testing its use, for example in logistics : Until now, freight documents have been passed on manually. This process is now taken over by an AI agent.

Deutsche Telekom has been using artificial intelligence for many years. The group relies on partnerships for the best AI solutions on the market and collaborative development. The following applies: AI should solve business problems and increase productivity – while maintaining a focus on the well-being of people.

Gartner predicts that by 2028, AI agents will take over 20 percent of interactions in online stores. In the workplace, they will make 15 percent of everyday decisions, according to the market research institute, up from zero percent in 2024. And: By 2028, 33 percent of software in companies will contain agentic AI, compared to less than one percent in 2024.

About Digital X:

Digital X will come to Cologne on September 10, 2025, as the "Focus Edition AI". Together with market-leading partners, outstanding speakers, visionaries, leading experts and their guests, the digitization initiative aims to create tangible impetus for Europe's digital agenda and take joint action. For sustainable digitalization and strengthened competitiveness. The Cologne event is held under the motto "Ready for AI?".

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance