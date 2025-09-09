Deutsche Telekom expands cybersecurity for business customers

Cybercrime is like high blood pressure. Until the damage occurs, nothing can be felt. But a hacked website or identity theft are more than annoying. Companies are threatened with considerable damage. Humans themselves can be part of weak points. Accordingly, the mobile service for business customers, Security OnNet, focuses on automatic protection plus an increased security culture among users. This is particularly aimed at companies without their own IT department and with limited IT know-how.

As the first level of its protection from within the network, Deutsche Telekom launched in January Security OnNet Basic. "We rely on protection directly from Telekom's mobile network. Since the launch of Security OnNet Basic, we have protected thousands of business customers from Internet attacks. We will soon be adding another stage and expanding it to the fixed network," says Thomas Tschersich, Chief Security Officer Deutsche Telekom and CEO Telekom Security. Phishing attempts, malicious malware, botnet attacks – hundreds of thousands of activities were fended off as part of the offer. In addition, Security OnNet Basic protected over 1 million times against fraudulent websites.

Over 1 million times protected against fraudulent websites

Security OnNet will soon launch the next level of security in the mobile network. While the Basic variant protects against fraudulent attacks "from the outside", Deutsche Telekom now relies on protection "from the inside" for the early detection of security-relevant vulnerabilities. The focus here is on the protection of company data and the strengthening of employees' security awareness.

Security OnNet Basic protects against the dangers of the mobile Internet. It works directly from Deutsche Telekom's mobile network and does not have to be installed separately. The basic protection is already integrated into the current Business Mobil tariffs at no extra cost. The service detects and blocks fraudulent links to websites that aim to steal sensitive information such as passwords or credit card details. Page views are blocked. This prevents users from revealing confidential information by clicking on a dangerous link. In addition, unwanted access from the Internet is blocked. For example, the mobile devices in Deutsche Telekom's mobile network are protected from hackers. Known malware signatures, phishing sites and botnets are taken into account.

Security OnNet is to be further expanded at the turn of the year. Then the offer will also be available for business customers in the fixed network.

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