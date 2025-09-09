Magenta Security - Strong Defense, Slim Package

The main attack vector for cyberattacks? The endpoint: servers, workstations, computers, laptops. Easier to read than to act. Smaller companies or municipal institutions in particular are finding it difficult to take the first measures. And to keep budget requirements under control. "MDR Start" combines the right AI-supported technology and the know-how of Deutsche Telekom's Security Operation Center (SOC). It is the ideal introduction to a professional 24/7 managed detection & response service.

MDR Start protects companies by monitoring all endpoints directly at the central attack surface. In this way, attacks are detected immediately, affected devices are isolated and damage and failures are minimized. An Incident Response Service is available as an option for targeted support in responding to attacks. The offering is GDPR-compliant, based on a cloud-based security platform, and is aimed at customers with at least 25 endpoints. It is suitable for all popular operating systems.

Further expansion stages

If you want to further expand your security, you can access MDR Pro, the protection of the extended IT environment. This comes with an alert function in the event of unusual user behavior, detection of suspicious network connections, protection of dynamic cloud resources and protection of production facilities. MDR Enterprises focuses on the collection, analysis and correlation of security-relevant data from various sources in a SIEM system. Examples: Telemetry data, third-party plug-ins, logs from third-party systems, third-party cloud providers

Keep track of things

How to keep track of security tools and the data generated from them? Nowadays, almost all companies and municipalities have to face these challenges. It is no longer sufficient to implement a wide variety of security solutions. The messages and alarms generated from these solutions must be correlated, evaluated and interpreted, and subsequently archived – ideally 24/7 in real time. This is one of the essential requirements, especially for audits for certifications such as KRITIS or NIS 2. This is exactly where Deutsche Telekom's cyber defense solutions come in to prevent and avoid cyberattacks.

Deutsche Telekom's Security Operations Center carries out highly automated analyses around the clock, monitored by Deutsche Telekom specialists. The SOC automatically initiates countermeasures and supports customers in the event of an emergency.

More on digital topics? Digital X will come to Cologne on September 10, 2025 as the "Focus Edition AI". The Cologne event is held under the motto "Ready for AI?". Together with market-leading partners, outstanding speakers, visionaries, experts and their guests, the digitization initiative aims to create tangible impulses for Europe's digital agenda and take joint action. For sustainable digitalization and strengthened competitiveness.

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