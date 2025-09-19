Only at Deutsche Telekom: the new Apple Watch connects with 5G

Premiere in Germany: As of today, the new Apple Watch is on the market - and only at Deutsche Telekom does the Apple Watch also work in the 5G network. This is made possible by the new RedCap (Reduced Capability) functionality based on Deutsche Telekom's 5G+ (standalone) network. The Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch SE 3 are now available in Telekom shops, online and in stores.

Deutsche Telekom also offers the use of 5G for Apple's smartwatch at no additional cost, as all MagentaMobil and Smart Connect tariffs already include 5G. The easiest way to use the smartwatch is via a MultiSIM and an existing tariff. Customers can be reached on the Apple Watch via the same number as on their iPhone. If 5G is not available, the Apple Watch automatically connects with LTE. The new Apple Watches will work in all MagentaMobil tariffs from August 2024.

Deutsche Telekom has a long-standing and unique partnership with Apple. In 2007, the company brought the first iPhone exclusively to Germany. This shared history has resulted in a strong connection from which customers still benefit today. Together with Apple, the RedCap functionality in the Telekom network could be tested and certified. This means that only Deutsche Telekom customers will benefit from 5G connectivity in the latest Apple Watch models.

RedCap in Deutsche Telekom's 5G network

"Deutsche Telekom is the first network operator in Germany with 5G Advanced capabilities to offer a commercial product based on RedCap," emphasizes Abdu Mudesir, Chief Technology Officer at Deutsche Telekom. The RedCap standard was developed specifically for devices with a small form factor, low data consumption and long battery life. "This innovation primarily supports new types of devices such as wearables or sensors in Deutsche Telekom's network," says Mudesir.

Normal 5G phones often support high data rates with many antennas and large bandwidths. RedCap devices don't need this. For example, they use fewer antennas and smaller bandwidths. The simpler technology leads to lower energy consumption, which is especially important for small batteries in wearables or IoT devices.

The RedCap functionality in Deutsche Telekom's network is now being continuously expanded with further powerful 5G features, for example to be able to offer special products for business customers.

HERE you can find more information about RedCap .

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