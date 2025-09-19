Deutsche Telekom as an innovation leader: from 5G Standalone to 5G Advanced
An article by Abdurazak Mudesir, Chief Technology Officer Telekom Deutschland GmbH and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Deutschen Telekom AG until March 2026.
An article by Abdurazak Mudesir, Chief Technology Officer Telekom Deutschland GmbH and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Deutschen Telekom AG until March 2026.
Deutsche Telekom is constantly developing its network and is a technological innovation driver for its customers. 5G Standalone was already rolled out nationwide by Deutsche Telekom in 2023. Since then, all 5G antennas have been connected in parallel to the new 5G standalone core network as well as to the previous "LTE" core network.
For 5G, we relied on the powerful high-speed frequency 3.6 GHz, as well as the frequencies 2.1 GHz and 700 MHz, which can supply larger areas. From the very beginning, we were driven by the idea of offering real added value for our customers with our innovations.
That is why we are consistently developing 5G further. We are the first network operator in Germany to launch additional functionalities and associated new products based on 5G standalone for our customers.
Both L4S and RedCap are essential components of 5G Advanced, the technical evolution of 5G. This makes us one of the first network operators to commercially introduce 5G Advanced capabilities in mobile communications. All functionalities are available throughout Germany , and we already reach more than 98% of the population with our 5G network. Deutsche Telekom has one of the most developed 5G networks in Europe. In this way, we offer our customers products and services based on the latest and most innovative technologies.
But it's also worth taking a look at our American colleagues. T-Mobile US likewise offers products and solutions based on 5G standalone technology: T-Mobile US has a partnership with Berlin-based Vay. They are testing teleoperated driving in the USA, i.e. the control of a vehicle with the help of a "remote control". The driver sits in a control center and can receive all important data from a car via cameras and sensors in order to command this vehicle remotely and bring it to its destination. Low latencies are essential for this, which is why L4S technology is also used here. ( t-mobile.com )
At Deutsche Telekom, we stand for innovation, not just for the sake of technology, but to bring added value to people. We are firmly convinced that thus we are making our contribution to society, for a digitalization that makes our lives easier and better.