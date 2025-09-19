Deutsche Telekom as an innovation leader: from 5G Standalone to 5G Advanced

Deutsche Telekom is constantly developing its network and is a technological innovation driver for its customers. 5G Standalone was already rolled out nationwide by Deutsche Telekom in 2023. Since then, all 5G antennas have been connected in parallel to the new 5G standalone core network as well as to the previous "LTE" core network.

For 5G, we relied on the powerful high-speed frequency 3.6 GHz, as well as the frequencies 2.1 GHz and 700 MHz, which can supply larger areas. From the very beginning, we were driven by the idea of offering real added value for our customers with our innovations.

That is why we are consistently developing 5G further. We are the first network operator in Germany to launch additional functionalities and associated new products based on 5G standalone for our customers.

Network Slicing : The Live Video Production product was introduced back in 2023. This is based on network slicing and ensures that broadcasters can transmit a data-intensive video signal during live coverage via 5G standalone, and in reliable quality. ( Media information ) In the fall of 2024, we brought the next innovation to our network with 5G+ Gaming: L4S (Low Latency, Low Loss Scalable Throughput) . With this technology, a network slice can be "supercharged" with an additional feature: the data transmission within the slice is optimized in such a way that optimal latency or the lowest possible fluctuation of latency is always achieved. This fluctuation, also known as jitter, is crucial for gaming success, especially for online gamers: the lower the jitter, the better and faster the reactions when gaming. L4S takes care of that. But L4S will also be a real quality gain for other applications such as video telephony in the future. This feature has been available throughout Deutsche Telekom's 5G+ network since July. ( Media information L4S ) We have recently ignited the next level of innovation for our customers: with the implementation of RedCap in our network, we are the only network operator in Germany where the new models of the Apple Watch can also transmit in the 5G network. RedCap stands for Reduced Capabilities. The standard was developed specifically for devices with a small form factor, low data consumption and long battery life. This innovation primarily supports new types of devices such as wearables or sensors in Deutsche Telekom's network. RedCap improves network efficiency, extends device range, and extends device battery life. We are already working on other applications for this technology. (Link to MI and Simply explained, tbd)

Both L4S and RedCap are essential components of 5G Advanced, the technical evolution of 5G. This makes us one of the first network operators to commercially introduce 5G Advanced capabilities in mobile communications. All functionalities are available throughout Germany , and we already reach more than 98% of the population with our 5G network. Deutsche Telekom has one of the most developed 5G networks in Europe. In this way, we offer our customers products and services based on the latest and most innovative technologies.

But it's also worth taking a look at our American colleagues. T-Mobile US likewise offers products and solutions based on 5G standalone technology: T-Mobile US has a partnership with Berlin-based Vay. They are testing teleoperated driving in the USA, i.e. the control of a vehicle with the help of a "remote control". The driver sits in a control center and can receive all important data from a car via cameras and sensors in order to command this vehicle remotely and bring it to its destination. Low latencies are essential for this, which is why L4S technology is also used here. ( t-mobile.com )

At Deutsche Telekom, we stand for innovation, not just for the sake of technology, but to bring added value to people. We are firmly convinced that thus we are making our contribution to society, for a digitalization that makes our lives easier and better.