5G+ Gaming takes off – now also available for iPhones

Germany's largest 5G+ network for a smooth gaming experience on the go: Deutsche Telekom is now offering its 5G+ Gaming offer nationwide. The gaming package based on the latest 5G Standalone technology is now also available on even more smartphones: 5G+ gaming is supported by all iPhones of the 15 and 16 series including the iPhone 16e. For Android users, the portfolio will be supplemented by the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Deutsche Telekom is the first network operator to launch a consumer offering based on 5G network slicing.

Gaming without downloads

The range of games is also growing. Via the cloud gaming platform Sora Stream - operated by the technology providers ALSO and Ludium - users get access to more than 500 top games. The game is played directly in the cloud, whether on a smartphone, tablet or PC. Among the games are selected indie, retro and children's games such as Deliver Us The Moon, Mail Time, Legendary Eleven or AO Tennis 2. If you already have licenses on Steam or the Epic Games Store, you can use many of these games directly via the app as well - such as Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy, Rocket League or LEGO: Batman 3.

When booking a subscription package from Sora Stream, Deutsche Telekom customers will receive a 50 percent discount until the end of October 2025. With the discount, Telekom customers can, for example, try out the service for just €1.49 per week (instead of the regular €2.99), €4.99 per month (instead of €9.99), or even for a whole year at just €49.99 (instead of the regular €99.99). The discount can be redeemed several times. Parallel to the introduction of 5G+ Gaming for iPhones, Sora Stream now offers an iOS app in addition to an Android app . The apps are available for free download on the App Store or the Google Play Store.

Real-time gaming anytime, anywhere

With 5G+ Gaming, games can be played on the go as smoothly as at home. The free function is simply booked via the MeinMagenta App, or via the Telekom website .

In the fall of 2024, Deutsche Telekom launched latency-optimized mobile cloud gaming. Now the offer is becoming broader and more flexible – for more users throughout Germany. Wherever Deutsche Telekom's 5G is available, there is also 5G+ available and the 5G+ Gaming option can be used. This makes Deutsche Telekom the operator of Germany's largest 5G+ network. To use the gaming option, a current MagentaMobil plan (from August 2024 onwards) and a device that supports 5G+ gaming are required. Deutsche Telekom will successively expand its 5G+ offering by adding new partners.

Innovative 5G technology for more fun gaming

The gaming solution will be implemented via Deutsche Telekom's 5G Standalone network. The special benefit of this network is the possibility to use certain network features for a tailored experience. These include first and foremost "network slicing", in which the network is divided into virtual slices that specialize in certain capabilities. In the case of cloud gaming, these are short response times. For 5G+ Gaming, another feature is used (L4S = Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput). This ensures a smooth image by optimizing the gameplay for the existing data rate and thus ensuring short response times even in a busy cell. Deutsche Telekom is the first network operator to integrate these intelligent additional features into its 5G network and to offer them to its customers.

List of devices supporting 5G+ Gaming with enhanced latency*:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus



iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16

Phone 16 Plus

iPhone 16e



Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

*Note: On the indicated devices users can enjoy an even better experience thanks to the 5G features. The Sora Stream Gaming offer is available for all devices.



About ALSO

ALSO is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry and currently operates in 30 European countries and in a total of 144 countries worldwide. The net sales of the Swiss-based company, which employs around 4,000 people, amounted to 11.1 billion euros in 2023. The ALSO ecosystem offers around 135,000 resellers hardware, software and IT services from more than 800 vendors in over 1,540 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company offers all services from provision to reprocessing from a single source. ALSO has three business models: The Supply division comprises the transactional offering of hardware and software. The Solutions division supports customers in the development of tailor-made IT solutions and turnkey IoT applications. Subscription-based cloud offerings for software and hardware as well as platforms for cybersecurity, IoT, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service division.



About Ludium Lab

Ludium Lab is a technology company founded in Barcelona (Spain) in 2012. Expert and leader in cloud services and solutions, the company works in more than 60 countries worldwide. Its activity is currently focused on adapting its technology to cloud gaming platforms (Sora Stream development), automotive (ICE), metaverse solution, SaaS and XR (Vr/Ar). The team has been working for more than a decade on virtualisation and cloud streaming technologies to provide highest quality solutions at low cost. For more information, please visit www.ludiumlab.com

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance