Next level gameplay: New 5G+ gaming offer now available

From now on, customers in Germany can use Deutsche Telekom's new "5G+ Gaming" offer. Together with its partners ALSO and Ludium Lab, the network operator has exclusively developed the gaming package, which ensures even more fun for mobile cloud gaming. By using innovative 5G network functions based on 5G Standalone, 5G+ Gaming enables a lag-free gaming experience even on the go. Since every millisecond can make the difference between victory and defeat in online gaming, 5G+ Gaming offers a real advantage through more stable response times. Deutsche Telekom had already presented the new offer at Gamescom in Cologne and demonstrated the 5G solution live. Now the 5G gaming package can be booked free of charge via the MeinMagenta app as part of the Magenta Moments loyalty program.

5G+ Gaming: What's in for customers

In addition to the new free 5G+ gaming option, the exclusive offer includes access to 100 top games on the cloud gaming platform "Sora Stream" during the promotion period from October 16, 2024 to April 30, 2025 - all free of charge and, thanks to 5G+, in real time and with a particularly stable connection. The offer includes popular games such as Fortnite, PUBG or 9 Years of Shadows. An early booking pays off: Those who register for the gaming package right at the start of the promotional period will benefit from full six months of free games on the gaming platform - and save the regular price of 9.99 euros per months (in total 59.94 euros for six month). The use of the 5G+ gaming option on the Deutsche Telekom network will remain free of charge even after the end of the promotional period on April 30, 2025.

To be able to use the 5G+ gaming option, a current version of a MagentaMobil tariff is necessary. In the first step, the new option can be used with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung Electronics has already technically equipped this smartphone model so that it can implement all the functions of 5G+ Gaming. In the next step, further devices, which will enable the new option, will follow. 5G+ Gaming is the world's first consumer offer based on network slicing, which Samsung Electronics implements with a telecommunications provider.

Sora Stream: Best gaming experience on all devices at home and on the go

Free access to the "Sora Stream" platform is available to all customers even without the 5G+ gaming option and with other devices: PC, mobile phone, tablet, TV or any other device with an internet connection. Via the cloud gaming platform, customers can play wherever and whenever they want – without any downloads or waiting times. For example, they get to keep the advancements and game progress from their devices at home on the go. The cloud platform can be accessed via the Android app “Sora Stream”. Users of an iOS device can use the Sora Stream platform via the web browser. Access to the platform is also possible via a computer in this way. For free use of the Sora Stream offer as part of the four-week Magenta Moments promotion until November 15, 2024, customers will receive a personal code that they can redeem after registering on the gaming platform via web browser or Android app.

Innovative 5G technology for more gaming fun

The new gaming solution will be implemented via Deutsche Telekom's 5G Standalone network. A special feature of this network is the possibility to use certain network functions. This primarily includes "Network Slicing", in which the network is divided into virtual slices. These slices are specialized for certain properties. In the case of cloud gaming, these are particularly stable response times. Another feature used for 5G+ Gaming provides a smooth image by optimizing the existing data rate and thus ensuring stable response times even in a busy mobile cell. Deutsche Telekom is the first network operator to integrate these intelligent additional functions into its 5G network and offer it to its customers. The rollout of 5G+ Gaming will take place gradually. On www.telekom.de/5gplus-gaming interested customers can check whether the 5G option is already available locally and receive further information on the booking and use of the offer.

About ALSO – The Technology Provider

ALSO is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry currently active in 30 countries in Europe and in a total of 144 countries worldwide. In 2023, net sales of the Swiss-based company, which employs about 4 000 people, amounted to 11.1 billion euros. The ALSO ecosystem offers around 135 000 resellers hardware, software and IT services from more than 800 vendors in over 1 540 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source.

ALSO has three business models: The Supply division comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. The Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions and ready-to-use IoT applications. Subscription-based cloud offerings for soft- and hardware as well as platforms for cybersecurity, IoT, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. For more information visit: www.also.com

About Ludium Lab

Ludium Lab is a technology company founded in Barcelona (Spain) in 2012. Expert and leader in cloud services and solutions, the company works in more than 60 countries around the world. Its activity is currently focused on adapting its technology to cloud gaming platforms (Sora Stream development), automotive (ICE), metaverse solution, SaaS and XR (VR/AR). The team has been working on virtualization and cloud streaming technologies for more than a decade to deliver top quality solutions at low cost. For more information, please visit: www.ludiumlab.com

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