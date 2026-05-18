Telekom brings sovereign cloud infrastructure to German public administration

Deutsche Telekom is strengthening the German state’s digital sovereignty with its T Cloud Public platform . As a European cloud provider, Deutsche Telekom and its T Cloud Public are now officially part of the framework agreement for cloud and AI services awarded by GovTech Deutschland to Bechtle AG. Telekom is therefore adding a cloud platform to the portfolio that combines European sovereignty with the performance of modern hyperscaler infrastructure. Federal, state and local authorities can now procure cloud and AI infrastructure directly, without lengthy individual tendering procedures and under clearly defined conditions.

Rethinking public administration: access instead of complexity

For procurement officers and IT managers in public authorities, the framework agreement represents a paradigm shift: cloud and AI resources can now be accessed via Bechtle’s multi-cloud broker portal. Without the need for separate procurement procedures, cloud services will become faster, more transparent and significantly easier to obtain. The framework agreement creates standardized access for the Deutschlandplattform, the MEDI:CUS healthcare platform, as well as authorized federal, state and municipal bodies.

The basis is the GovTech framework developed by GovTech Deutschland, which follows the security-related requirements of the Germany Stack and defines a standardized, modular runtime environment for established specialist applications and modern AI solutions. The Deutschlandplattform and MEDI:CUS are already running productively on this framework as operational and development environments where digital applications can be developed, operated and reused across organizations.

Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems International GmbH and Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, emphasized:

“Germany should not only call for digital sovereignty in policy papers, but also implement it consistently, for example through the use of local data centers and cloud infrastructure. With T Cloud Public, we are delivering exactly the right building block and proving that secure and high-performance data centers can also be operated successfully in Europe. By the end of 2026, our cloud will be functionally on par with the major hyperscalers – and in terms of pricing, we already are today.”

Highest security standards anchored in Europe

T Cloud Public meets the strictest applicable security standards: BSI C5:2020, ISO 27001 and GDPR compliance. For public authorities, this means full control over data and operations, no vendor lock-in and no dependency on legal systems outside Europe.

Proven in practice: what sovereign cloud infrastructure can deliver

What this infrastructure means for the public sector is demonstrated by the example of Baden-Württemberg: T-Systems successfully migrated the state-wide Moodle learning platform to T Cloud Public, transferring one of the world’s largest e-learning systems into a high-performance and future-proof cloud environment. More than 1,600 schools use Moodle in regular teaching operations. The platform is operated entirely in Germany, while automatic scaling ensures stability during peak loads. What has already proven successful for 1.5 million learners in Baden-Württemberg can equally be applied to AI-supported citizen services, healthcare platforms and digital administrative processes at federal level.

T Cloud Public strengthens Europe’s sovereignty

T Cloud Public is Deutsche Telekom’s sovereign public cloud platform. It combines high technological performance with complete data sovereignty in line with European requirements and complies with strict security standards and IT baseline protection regulations. All data is processed and stored exclusively in European data centers. The infrastructure is fully subject to German and European law and already provides more than 4,000 customers from business, research and the public sector with a powerful European alternative in the global cloud market.

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