Telekom Shops Introduce “Magenta Silent Hour” – Consultations in a Calm Atmosphere

Less noise, subdued lighting, more time for personal conversations: With the Magenta Silent Hour, select Telekom Shops will in the future offer targeted, low-stimulus consultation times for residential and business customers. The offer is aimed at people who prefer or require a quiet environment. In this way, the company provides customer service tailored to their needs. This sends a clear signal of inclusion and customer-centricity.

After all, the quiet atmosphere benefits, among others, people on the autism spectrum, those with ADHD, heightened sensory sensitivity, anxiety disorders, or neurological conditions, as well as older adults or customers facing stressful life situations. The Magenta Silent Hour is thus not a niche offering, but a contribution to greater accessibility in retail.

Quiet consultations without time pressure or distractions

In stores, customers often encounter a lively environment with various visual and auditory stimuli. For many customers, this is not a problem—but for others, it poses a significant barrier. The Magenta Silent Hour provides a solution: In select stores, including those in Berlin, Cologne, and Munich (with more locations to follow), acoustic and visual stimuli are temporarily and deliberately reduced to enable focused one-on-one consultations.

Appointments can be booked in advance to ensure the teams are properly prepared. At the same time, the service remains accessible: customers can visit the stores during the Quiet Hour even without an appointment. This makes the concept particularly suited for people who find long-term planning difficult.

An industry pioneer with a sense of responsibility and dedicated employees

“With the Magenta Silent Hour, we want to create an inclusive offering for people who might otherwise be unable to take advantage of our services. This is how we break down barriers,” says Simone Carstens, Managing Director of Operations for Retail Sales. “Incidentally, the idea and concept behind the Magenta Silent Hour come from our highly dedicated staff, who are very committed to accessibility.” With this new concept, Telekom is taking on a pioneering role in the telecommunications industry and demonstrating that progress can also be quiet.

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