Deutsche Telekom and Palo Alto Networks Launch Data Sovereign Cyber Defence Managed Service

Deutsche Telekom (XETRA:DTE) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) launch Sovereign Cortex with T Security, a joint offering combining market-leading AI cybersecurity with a data-sovereign architecture purpose-built for Europe. The service is aimed at organisations with high regulatory demands – healthcare, the public sector, financial services, and critical infrastructure operators – and is designed to meet European compliance mandates for critical infrastructure environments, including DORA, NIS-2, and the GDPR.

In today’s threat landscape, attackers can progress from initial access to data exfiltration in as little as 72 minutes – four times faster than just a year ago. To defend against such rapid threats, organisations require cloud-delivered, AI-powered security solutions. However, European regulations simultaneously demand verifiable control over data, encryption keys, and access permissions.

Sovereign Cortex with T Security combines Palo Alto Networks' agentic SOC platform with Deutsche Telekom's cybersecurity expertise to deliver a joint solution built for European compliance and performance. Palo Alto Networks Sovereign Cortex solution is hosted on Telekom’s Sovereign Google Cloud Platform and T Security provides SOC and Identity Management Services as well as holds the key-encryption-keys on its own data centers.

Where most sovereign offerings stop at data residency, this architecture governs every layer of the customer data environment: all customer and systems data – including telemetry and threat intelligence – is stored, processed, and accessed exclusively within Europe. Encryption is controlled entirely by Deutsche Telekom leveraging Google Cloud's External Key Manager. Deutsche Telekom holds and maintains the key-encryption-key outside the control of both Palo Alto Networks and Google, retaining sole authority over data access.

This depth of control is grounded in Deutsche Telekom's role as the offering's European trust anchor – bringing decades of European trust, a pan-European SOC network, and deep expertise in regulated industries and the public sector. Deutsche Telekom holds the encryption keys, maintains independent audit oversight, provides identity services, and operates support wholly from within the EU, making sovereignty a structural property of the service rather than a contractual assurance.

“European organisations – from public authorities to critical infrastructure operators – have been clear with us: they need real time AI-driven security and they need verifiable data sovereignty controls, and they should not have to choose between them. We heard that. This is our direct response to what customers and regulators across Europe have been asking for – a service that honours Europe’s sovereignty, maintains the security effectiveness and modular platformization our customers depend on, and reflects the trust they place in us.” (Helmut Reisinger, CEO EMEA, Palo Alto Networks)

"Our joint offering is currently unique in Europe at this level of quality. We meet the compliance requirements of NIS-2, DORA, and KRITIS with respect to data sovereignty – without asking our customers to compromise on the effectiveness of their cyber defence." (Thomas Tschersich, CEO Deutsche Telekom Security GmbH and CSO Deutsche Telekom AG)

Sovereign Cortex with T Security will be made available initially to European public-sector organisations, critical infrastructure operators, and highly regulated industries, with broader availability to follow.

More details here .

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global AI cybersecurity leader, protects our digital way of life with a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and platforms across Network, Cloud, Security Operations, AI and Identity. Trusted by 70,000+ customers and powered by Unit 42 threat intelligence. www.paloaltonetworks.com

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile



