Telekom and Scheer Group Form Partnership in Process Automation

The Scheer Group and Telekom subsidiary T-Systems have entered into a strategic partnership. The partnership aims to reduce dependence on international technology conglomerates and embed German and European values in their solutions. As part of the collaboration, Scheer PAS, a company within the Scheer Group, will use its Agentic Process Orchestration Platform to leverage the T Cloud Public and Industrial AI Cloud infrastructure in Munich.

Scheer IDS, another company within the Scheer Group, complements the partnership with comprehensive expertise in holistic business process consulting within the SAP environment. Through the structured analysis, harmonization, and transformation of business processes, it is ensured that AI initiatives and platform decisions are built on a robust technical and procedural foundation. At the same time, customers benefit from sophisticated AI and data services as well as access to powerful GPU resources for Telekom’s demanding AI applications.

Think global, act local

“Cloud and AI infrastructure require a global perspective, but local action,” says Dr. Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems and member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management. “Our partnership provides a clear example of how we use sovereign technologies to ensure local value creation and security while meeting the high demands of global competition.”

With the Agentic Orchestration Platform, Scheer PAS enables seamless integration and control of AI agents across existing system boundaries. It orchestrates the collaboration of autonomous agents, flexibly handles exceptions, and ensures full transparency and auditability in real time.

“Companies don’t need another pilot project right now; they need a clear strategy for the gradual agentization of their processes,” emphasizes Prof. Dr. August-Wilhelm Scheer, founder of the Scheer Group. “Our collaboration with Telekom creates a decisive competitive advantage for companies that want to future-proof their digital processes.”

The use of Scheer’s process expertise also contributes to the solution’s future-proofing. A process- and method-oriented approach, combined with the use of SAP-specific AI tools, ensures that diverse business requirements are implemented in a targeted and sustainable manner using SAP technologies, while adhering to the Clean Core principles.

A European Alternative

With the T Cloud, Telekom offers a European alternative to hyperscaler solutions. The cloud and services are operated entirely in Europe, ensuring security and control when using AI technologies.

Through this partnership, the Scheer Group is responding to customer demand for a solution that complies with European AI standards and meets the highest requirements for data protection, compliance, and data sovereignty. By combining the Scheer Group’s expertise with T-Systems’ high-performance infrastructure, companies can optimize their business processes without compromising on security or independence. Secure, sovereign, scalable.

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile