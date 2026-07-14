European Quantum Communication Infrastructure: Deutsche Telekom and AIT will coordinate PETRUS2 and HarmoniQCI

PETRUS 2 will support the strategic evolution of pan-European quantum communication infrastructures. Building on the achievements of PETRUS , PETRUS 2 will further strengthen coordination across national and European activities, stakeholder engagement, and the preparation of future large-scale quantum communication deployments like the cross border QKD networks funded under the CEF (Connecting Europe Facility) programme and ecosystem projects under the IRIS2 Programme. The project is led by Deutsche Telekom, in collaboration with THALES, AIT Austrian Institute of Technology, Airbus, and SES.

In parallel, HarmoniQCI, coordinated by AIT, will address key challenges related to standardisation and interoperability of quantum communication infrastructures across Europe. The project will support coherent technical approaches, common frameworks, and alignment with European standardisation policy and efforts. Standardisation is crucial for Europe and HarmoniQCI aims to build a solid industrial base and anticipate foreseeable work on components for future quantum networks and future certification.

Continuous collaboration to advance quantum communication and quantum safe cybersecurity in Europe

The collaboration of Deutsche Telekom and AIT spans multiple European Commission–supported initiatives, including PETRUS and the NOSTRADAMUS project, where AIT contributes deep scientific expertise in quantum optics and quantum key distribution (QKD), while Deutsche Telekom brings operational leadership, network integration capabilities, and large-scale deployment experience.

PETRUS 2 and HarmoniQCI will work in close coordination to ensure strong synergies between strategic planning, technical harmonisation, and stakeholders’ collaboration. Together, the two CSAs will provide a comprehensive support framework for Europe’s quantum communication ambitions, contributing to secure, sovereign, and scalable quantum infrastructures.

“With PETRUS 2 , Deutsche Telekom is taking on a central coordination role to help align national and European quantum communication initiatives, translate advanced technologies into deployable network solutions, and prepare the ground for future large-scale EuroQCI deployments,” said Daniela Theisinger, Managing Director, Deutsche Telekom Global Business Belgium & France.

“Quantum communication will become a cornerstone of Europe’s secure digital infrastructure. With HarmoniQCI, AIT will help align technologies, developing relevant standards, and stakeholders across Europe to enable a coherent and trusted EuroQCI ecosystem.” said Andreas Kugi, Scientific Director, AIT Austrian Institute of Technology.

Deutsche Telekom and AIT will establish structured collaboration mechanisms between the two projects, including joint workshops, coordinated stakeholder engagement activities, and aligned contributions to European roadmaps and policy discussions.

Find further information here.

About PETRUS 2

PETRUS 2 is a Coordination and Support Action supporting the continued development and long-term sustainability of European quantum communication infrastructures through coordination, strategic analysis, and stakeholder engagement. Coordinator: Deutsche Telekom

About HarmoniQCI

HarmoniQCI is a Coordination and Support Action focused on standardisation and interoperability of quantum communication infrastructures across Europe. Coordinator: AIT Austrian Institute of Technology

About AIT Austrian Institute of Technology

The AIT Austrian Institute of Technology is Austria’s largest non-university research organization, specializing in applied research and technology development. AIT conducts cutting-edge research in areas including digital safety and security, quantum technologies, energy, and mobility. Its expertise spans fundamental scientific research to the deployment of real-world technology solutions, making it a key partner in European initiatives such as PETRUS, NOSTRADAMUS, and HarmoniQCI.

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile