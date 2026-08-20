Deutsche Telekom launches ‘Not a Passenger’ campaign starring Rhian Teasdale of Grammy-winning band Wet Leg.

A Rallying Cry for Agency in an Age of Content Overwhelm

Deutsche Telekom has officially unveiled its latest Gen Z campaign, ‘NOT A PASSENGER,’ a powerful rallying cry designed to inspire Gen Z to reclaim their agency and identity in an age of constant content overwhelm and expectation. From ‘protein-maxxing’ to ‘following your dreams’, Gen Z are navigating a daily barrage of pressures and unsolicited advice.

Navigating an online landscape dictated by algorithms, constant input, and conflicting opinions, today’s youth are overloaded with noise. Gen Z are the first generation to grow up in digital culture. Whilst this has provided digital fluency, enhanced creativity and access to knowledge, it has also created identity fragmentation and psychological fatigue: 21% agree with the statement “The many possibilities of social media often overwhelm me ( JIM-Studie 2025 )”.

Deutsche Telekom’s response to this challenge is to empower Gen Z with the feeling that they can choose to navigate this landscape with a sense of autonomy to reclaim their personal identity. ‘NOT A PASSENGER’ serves as a striking reminder to tune out these ‘backseat drivers’ and lock into their own internal signal.

“In an age of content overwhelm, filled with noise, opinions, and pressures, Gen Z is fighting to tune into their own identity.” says Ulrich Klenke, Chief Brand Officer at Deutsche Telekom. “As a brand, we believe in the many opportunities that the digital world has to offer but that the power lies in making it work for - and not against you. We want to empower Gen Z to truly own their world.”

A multi-dimensional campaign

Featuring a 60-second hero manifesto film and an exclusive Telekom Electronic Beats live experience in Berlin, the campaign calls for youth to tune out the noise and own their world.

“NOT A PASSENGER" is simultaneously a diagnosis (you've been a passenger), an identity (I refuse to be one) and an instruction (take the wheel). The campaign's narrative is anchored by headline talent partner Wet Leg, the Grammy-winning British indie-rock band. Known for their sharp wit, deadpan vocals, and internet-native humour, Wet Leg perfectly embodies the self-determined spirit of the campaign.

Frontwoman Rhian Teasdale stars in the cinematic film, which shows her navigating through the world as symbols of noise, opinions and advice attempt to throw her off track. Ultimately, she takes the wheel and chooses to not be a passenger, embodying the power of a self-determined lifestyle.

The film is launching in Telekom territories Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland and Slovakia across paid channels, social media, out-of-home (OOH) media, and interactive real-world experiences.

Spot

Exclusive Telekom Electronic Beats Event with Headliner, Wet Leg, in Berlin

On 26. August, Telekom Electronic Beats, will host a ‘NOT A PASSENGER’ event at a former garage workshop in Berlin, headlined by Wet Leg.

( www.electronicbeats.net/events/wet-leg ).

“I love being in a band and I love making music, but it’s 2026, which means I also run a couple of social media accounts” says Rhian Teasdale from Wet Leg. “And with that comes a constant stream of opinions about me, my friends, and the music we make. Whether those opinions are super sweet and encouraging or creepy and loaded with misogyny, it’s important to me to be able to tune them out and stay on my own frequency. That’s why the message of “I’m Not a Passenger” really clicked with me. We’re all constantly being told who to be by strangers online. Life’s too short not to be at the helm.”

NOT A PASSENGER takes to the streets with ticket treasure hunt

Taking the campaign's core message directly to the streets, Telekom Electronic Beats is launching an interactive city-wide treasure hunt across Berlin kicking off 22. August. The “NOT A PASSENGER" car will be dropped at secret, local spots across Berlin. Wet Leg and Telekom Electronic Beats will take to social media with hints on how fans can track down the car to secure a pair of tickets to the exclusive Berlin event.

The latest initiative in Deutsche Telekom’s ongoing #OwnYourWorld platform

This long-term commitment is designed to support and empower Gen Z, helping them navigate their online lives with greater confidence, agency, and control. By doing so, Deutsche Telekom continues to deliver on its core brand promise: ‘Connecting your world’.

www.electronicbeats.net/ownyourworld

Credits

Creative concept: INGO, Stockholm

Directed by: Charlie Engman

International PR: Proud Robinson + Partners

Talent: X&Berlin - Universal Music Publishing Group, Berlin/London



About Wet Leg

Wet Leg is a Grammy-winning British indie-rock band from the Isle of Wight, known for their conversational vocals and sharp wit. With two #1 albums and a history of headlining major global summer festivals, the band continues to rewrite the rule book of modern alternative music.

www.wetlegband.com

About Telekom Electronic Beats:

Electronic Beats is the international music and culture program by Deutsche Telekom and has been one of Europe’s leading platforms for electronic music and pop culture since its launch in 2000. The initiative combines music with art, design, fashion, and emerging technologies, collaborating with artists such as Billie Eilish, Gorillaz, VTSS and FKA Twigs. Alongside live events and club nights, Electronic Beats produces editorial content, podcasts, videos, and social media formats focused on contemporary club and pop culture. More than a music brand, Electronic Beats functions as a cultural community platform that highlights emerging scenes, fosters creative exchange, and connects audiences across Europe.

www.electronicbeats.net

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