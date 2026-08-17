Deutsche Telekom to acquire Fiberhost and Inea from Macquarie Asset Management for c.1 billion EUR, thereby strengthening T-Mobile Polska’s position in fixed broadband

Deutsche Telekom has agreed to acquire 100% of Fiberhost, a Polish open-access fixed network operator, together with Inea, a retail broadband and TV provider, for an enterprise valuation of c.1 billion EUR from current shareholders: Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5, a fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management and minority shareholders. The acquisition will accelerate T-Mobile Polska’s growth by adding Inea’s over 300,000 customers and Fiberhost’s fiber network passing over 1.4 million homes. The transaction marks a new step in T-Mobile Polska’s transformation from a mobile only operator into a fully convergent telecommunication provider. Since signing its first wholesale access agreement in 2018, T-Mobile has expanded its fixed coverage through wholesale partners and built a nationwide convergent offer.

Together, the businesses will be better positioned to offer a high-quality convergent proposition and compete more effectively with operators that already own substantial fixed infrastructure to the benefit of Polish customers. The acquisition also strengthens T-Mobile Polska’s role as an investor in critical infrastructure supporting Poland’s digitalization.

Dominique Leroy, CEO Europe, Deutsche Telekom AG, commented: “This is an important milestone in T-Mobile Polska’s continuous growth story. By bringing together strong mobile and fiber capabilities, we are creating an even better foundation for simple, reliable services for our customers. At the same time, it will allow T-Mobile Polska to extend its contribution to the digitalization of Poland and its economy. Investments like this matter beyond one market. Strong digital infrastructure is essential for Europe’s competitiveness, resilience and future growth. I am proud that Deutsche Telekom continues to play an active role in making that happen.”

T-Mobile Polska CEO Andreas Maierhofer commented: “We are opening a new chapter in T-Mobile Polska’s journey. Our award-winning mobile network, nationwide backbone, data centers and fiber infrastructure will now be complemented by our own fiber-to-the-home network reaching 1.4 million households. Owning an FTTH network will allow us to further develop our already successful portfolio of convergent products. Technological excellence, combined with our strong customer service – our key differentiators in the market – will strengthen our operations in Poland and help us build an even more attractive, quality-driven portfolio for both business and private customers at greater scale.”

Cord Von Lewinski, Managing Director at Macquarie Asset Management, said: "Poland has been an important market for Macquarie for more than 20 years, from the development of the deepwater container terminal in Gdańsk through to Fiberhost and INEA. Over the past eight years we have partnered with management to support the development of Fiberhost and INEA, helping to create one of Poland’s leading fibre infrastructure platforms. Together, we expanded network coverage, increased wholesale access, and improved connectivity for communities and businesses across the country. We thank both management teams for their partnership and look forward to seeing both businesses continue to build on this strong foundation under Deutsche Telekom’s stewardship. We are proud to have supported development of important infrastructure, helping to drive Polish economic growth and positive societal impact."

Fiberhost will continue to offer transparent and non-discriminatory access to its state-of-the-art fiber infrastructure to all existing and potential internet service providers in Poland.

Closing of the transaction is conditional upon customary Polish competition approvals.

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