From “Wow” to “Wert”: Digital X shows how artificial intelligence creates impact in companies

It is no longer a question of whether, but how: artificial intelligence has arrived in companies.

What matters now is whether pilot projects create value and whether companies can bring together speed, security, and control. Digital X 2026 therefore not only shows what AI can achieve technically. It also demonstrates how AI can be deployed productively, scaled securely, and governed responsibly. With cloud. With security. And with digital solutions.

On September 8 in Cologne, Digital X offers the opportunity to explore the “Trendthema” of AI from every angle. It brings together technology, implementation in companies, and social and political questions in one place under the theme “Navigate What’s Next”.

Rheinauhafen becomes a campus for digital transformation

On two stages, leading voices from business, politics, and society will discuss this topic. Speakers include:

Prof. Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, historian and bestselling author („homo deus“, „Nexus“)

Dr. Angela Merkel, former Chancellor of Germany, in conversation with Prof. Dr. Miriam Meckel

Dr. Roland Busch (CEO, Siemens)

Janna Ensthaler, entrepreneur and venture capital investor („Höhle der Löwen“)

Roman Howe (Claude/Anthropic)

Dr. Florence Gaub, political scientist and futurist

Tim Höttges (CEO, Deutsche Telekom)

Dr. Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Member of the European Parliament

Dr. Robert Habeck, former Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs

Masterclasses, Guided Tours, and Experience Worlds provide concrete applications and technical proof points. Digital X showcases the full range of modern enterprise applications. The expected 6,000 attendees will experience how cloud, security, AI agents, and digital sovereignty work together to turn individual technologies into tangible business solutions. Live demonstrations, expert discussions, and real-world use cases make innovation tangible and inspire your digital

transformation.

Around the Chocolate Museum, Deutsche Telekom and 90 other companies will present a range of themed worlds.

Secure digital transformation – cybersecurity, digital sovereignty, and resilient cloud and network infrastructure.

Productive AI for businesses – from sovereign AI infrastructure and AI agents to Agentic AI for intelligent business processes.

AI in the workplace – intelligent assistance systems, AI Smart Glasses, and digital tools for industry, logistics, and service.

Connected Business – intelligently connecting people, locations, machines, and data with modern connectivity and IoT solutions.

Real-world examples from business and society – from AI-powered emergency medicine and autonomous logistics to innovative cloud strategies.

“Today, businesses do not need more promises about AI. They want to know what works, what conditions are needed, and how they can stay in control as automation increases. That is exactly the guidance Digital X provides,” says Klaus Werner, host of Digital X and Managing Director, Business Customers, Telekom Deutschland.

At a glance

What: Digital X 2026 – Navigate What's Next

When: September 8, 2026

Where: Rheinauhafen, Cologne

Program: https://www.digital-x.com/de/events/2026/digital-x-koeln/programm

Media advisory: We look forward to welcoming journalists to Digital X 2026 in Cologne and showing together how technological innovation creates tangible impact for business and society. Media representatives can now register for the Deutsche Telekom Media Service . On the day of the event, we will also provide live updates on Digital X at http://www.telekom.com/digitalx and through our WhatsApp channel .

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile