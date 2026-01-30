The Telekom Innovation Center becomes a strategic catalyst for the future

T-Systems moves to the very heart of the Bavarian capital. With the opening of the new Innovation Center at Marsplatz on 10 February 2026, the large enterprise arm of Deutsche Telekom is sending a clear signal for hands on digitalization. The center marks a decisive step away from abstract concepts towards a place where strategic thinking is translated into concrete and market ready solutions for digital transformation. “We are now even closer to our customers and to the strategic questions their transformation truly requires today,” says Rafaela Sieber, Head of the Innovation Center. That this new standard for meaningful dialogue is already a reality is demonstrated even before the official opening. As an exclusive highlight, the launch of the Industrial AI Cloud on 4 February offers a first glimpse of the new quality of collaboration.

PowerPoint was yesterday, technology as a live experience

After 15 years of pioneering work at the Euro Industrie Park, T-Systems is opening a new chapter with the new Innovation Center. Visitors immediately sense that this is not about traditional presentations or frontal formats. The space itself becomes part of the experience. Technology, spatial design, content and moderation are seamlessly interlinked, creating an environment that sparks curiosity, encourages exchange and enables collaboration.

Workshop concepts are consistently further developed. Proven formats remain in place but are significantly enhanced through professional facilitation, modern media technology and a coherent spatial concept. At the same time, the center opens up new possibilities for larger customer and partner events, with the clear objective of translating abstract cloud and AI concepts into tangible solutions and turning meetings into experiences with real impact.

Visitors are immersed in a carefully orchestrated interplay of sound and lighting concepts that opens up new ways of thinking. “We did not want a place where customers are guided past exhibits for two hours and then leave,” emphasizes Rafaela Sieber. “Here, experts and customers meet as equals and work together on real challenges throughout the day.” Supported by agile methods such as Design Thinking, this approach generates tailored solutions with real added value for customers.

Hands on instead of high level, innovation you can take part in

The showroom is the heart of the Innovation Center. A spacious lounge atmosphere for exchange, networking and lunch meets a high-tech working environment. Whether workshop, deep dive or full day collaboration, the flexible setup transforms the space into the desired setting at the push of a button. Intelligent storytelling delivers precisely curated content, tailored to industry, use case and specific questions. Because innovation knows no boundaries, hybrid formats are the norm. With state-of-the-art conferencing technology in every area, partners and colleagues can be seamlessly integrated worldwide at any time.

The laboratory of possibilities

In the Makerspace, theory becomes practice. This is where sleeves are rolled up and ideas are tested. Whether robotics, quantum computing or immersive VR and AR environments, this area is an experimental playground for those who prefer building and developing rather than just talking about technology. Abstract concepts are transformed into tangible scenarios that open up entirely new perspectives.

Growth fields in live operation

For the first time, the staging of the Innovation Center is consistently aligned with the strategic growth fields of T-Systems. It focuses on the major topics of our time, cloud, artificial intelligence and data, the Industrial AI Cloud, sovereignty and security. A particular highlight is the interaction between hardware and AI. A robot from KUKA demonstrates live how a digital twin is created using the NVIDIA Omniverse, while a second robot uses AI to autonomously optimize standard processes. This is the Industrial AI Cloud you can experience firsthand.

“We offer our customers deep dives that start exactly where they are looking for tailored solutions. Our exhibits are the spark that ignites inspiration for their own transformation,” says Rafaela Sieber.

The partner powerhouse

True breakthroughs do not happen alone, they emerge from strong synergies. The Innovation Center therefore thrives on powerful partnerships. As a central platform of the Telekom, it brings together the expertise of leading technology players to jointly realize digital breakthroughs.

In its first year, the focus is on security. Together with industry leaders such as Palo Alto Networks, NetApp and Fortinet, T-Systems demonstrates what resilient infrastructures must look like today. The portfolio is complemented by companies such as Dell and SUSE, as well as the innovative strength of start ups from the TechBoost ecosystem, which showcase their solutions live on site.

A powerful start

February at Telekom is all about innovation. On 4 February, Telekom will open the new Industrial AI Cloud in Munich together with high level representatives from politics and business ( Click here to register ). On 10 February, the official operational launch of the Innovation Center follows under the motto “Secure the Future”.

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