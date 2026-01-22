Telekom launches campaign „Besser im besten Netz“

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Deutsche Telekom is convinced: Germany deserves the best network. As a key player in digital infrastructure, its high-performance fixed and mobile networks ensure that people, businesses, and institutions remain reliably connected. Its sustainable network expansion lays the foundation for innovation, economic growth, and social exchange. This fosters connection and trust. Starting today, Deutsche Telekom is demonstrating why all of this is so important with its broad advertising campaign, "Besser im besten Netz” (Better on the Best Network). The campaign highlights the importance of a reliable network for people.

"What Germany needs now is stability and optimism. And more connectivity. The campaign shows that in a globalized world, networks are more than just technical systems – they are bridges between people. With its infrastructure, Deutsche Telekom makes a significant contribution to making these connections secure, efficient, and future-proof," says Uli Klenke, Head of Brand at Deutsche Telekom.

FS The commercial and various visuals vividly illustrate the added value the internet offers people – from private connections to education and work, all the way to medical care and support for emergency services. In this way, Telekom emotionally showcases the diversity of connections. The newly produced global hit "What The World Needs Now Is Love" perfectly complements the brand promise of "Connecting Your World." The message is a call for love, hope, and connection, and is more relevant today than ever. Telekom will now also offer the touching reinterpretation of the hit by the artist Cage as a ringback tone for smartphones.

A special feature that significantly enhances the campaign: For the first time, the Telekom network identifier will appear on smartphone displays by "Im besten Netz” (On the best network). This makes it clear at a glance what the company stands for – reliability, performance, and a digital future that, above all, feels like one thing to people: reliably connected.

Telekom will broadcast the commercial across a wide audience via TV and online channels starting January 22, 2026. Simultaneously, the campaign communication will launch across print, social media, out-of-home advertising, and in Telekom shops. Ogilvy Germany/ Ingo Stockholm is responsible for the campaign's concept and creation. Lipstick Postproduction, Berlin, is producing the commercial, which is directed by Sebastian Strasser. 480 Hz, Bonn, is handling Below the Line. Social media activation is managed by Ingo, Stockholm. Mindshare, Frankfurt, is responsible for media planning. emetriq, Hamburg, is handling digital media. The music for the commercial is "What The World Needs Now Is Love," words and music by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, artist: Cage, producer: Matteo Capreoli, 2026 BMG Rights Management, courtesy of Warner Chappell Music Germany, courtesy of BMG Rights Management.

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