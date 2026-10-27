Telekom invests in Tandem Health: AI-powered medical assistant eases the burden on healthcare professionals

T.Capital, Deutsche Telekom's strategic investment arm, is investing in Tandem Health as part of its Series B funding round. The Swedish health tech company has developed an AI-powered medical assistant that offers clinical documentation, coding, and decision support on a single platform.

The system is already in use at more than 10,000 healthcare facilities in 14 European countries – including Germany - and is integrated into around 130 electronic health record systems. The solution is certified as a Class IIa medical device under the EU Medical Device Regulation. "We want to give Europe's healthcare professionals back one billion hours, so physicians and nursing staff can spend less time on paperwork and more time with their patients," says Lukas Saari, co-founder and CEO of Tandem Health.

Artificial Intelligence Plays a Key Role in Healthcare

The investment underscores the strategic importance of artificial intelligence for the future of healthcare while strengthening the position of Telekom and T-Systems in the growing market for digital health solutions.

“Artificial intelligence will play a key role in addressing the challenges facing healthcare. Through Tandem Health, we are investing in a fast-growing European company that noticeably reduces the administrative burden on healthcare professionals while meeting high standards for quality, safety, and compliance,” says Karine Peters, Managing Director at T.Capital. “We believe the Tandem Health team can develop technologies that make a real difference for healthcare professionals across Europe and improve the quality and efficiency of care. Supporting this ambition makes the investment particularly attractive from a strategic perspective for T.Capital.”

No compromises on data privacy and patient safety

Healthcare systems across Europe are facing growing pressure. Staffing shortages, increasing documentation requirements, and economic challenges place a substantial strain on hospitals and healthcare providers. AI-powered solutions can make an important contribution by automating administrative tasks and improving the efficiency of clinical processes.

“Healthcare needs trustworthy, secure AI solutions that are ready for immediate deployment. Tandem Health shows how modern technology can improve clinical workflows without compromising data privacy and patient safety,” says Gottfried Ludewig, Senior Vice President Health Industry and Head of Public Sector at T-Systems. “Together, we want to accelerate the adoption of innovations in healthcare delivery and continue advancing the digital transformation of healthcare.”

AI-native operating system for healthcare providers

Tandem Health is pursuing the vision of an AI-native operating system for European healthcare providers. In addition to its existing solutions for documentation, coding, and clinical decision support, the company is developing further intelligent applications for patient navigation, appointment management, and administrative processes.

"Europe should set the standards for how AI is used in healthcare. That requires European partners that understand care systems and their specific characteristics. With T-Systems, which already works with hospitals throughout Germany, Telekom is exactly that partner. Together, we can safely support even more healthcare professionals as they enter the AI era," Saari explains.

The investment is part of Deutsche Telekom's strategy to actively support innovation in artificial intelligence, digital platforms, and sovereign cloud infrastructure while opening up new growth opportunities in highly regulated industries.

About Tandem Health

Tandem Health is a European health tech company that develops trusted AI solutions for medical professionals. Its AI-powered medical assistant supports healthcare professionals throughout the care journey—from documentation and coding to clinical decision support. Tandem holds CE marking under the EU Medical Device Regulation, is certified to ISO 27001, ISO 13485, ISO 42001, and BSI C5 standards, and is integrated with more than 130 electronic health record systems across Europe. The solution is used by 10,000 healthcare facilities in 14 markets.

T.Capital manages over €2.3 billion in assets on behalf of Deutsche Telekom across both Venture Capital and Growth/Buyout. The VC team invests in Series A to D rounds across the US, Europe, and Israel. While industry- and business model-agnostic, the firm focuses on themes such as AI & cloud infrastructure, security, consumer, and connectivity. By backing ambitious founders, T.Capital provides access to Deutsche Telekom’s infrastructure, joint go-to-market opportunities, commercial resources, and global network. Recent investments include Lovable (AI coding) n8n (workflow automation), ElevenLabs (voice synthesis and speech AI), Black Forest Labs (AI-image generation), and Airalo (global eSIM marketplace).

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