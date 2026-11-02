Deutsche Telekom Christmas campaign: Take time to connect

Christmas brings people together. In a fast-paced world full of distractions, time and attention may be the most valuable gifts we can give one another. The "Take Time to Connect" Christmas campaign focuses on the bond between a grandfather and his granddaughter—and on the power of a moment that brings us closer again to the people by our side. With this campaign, Deutsche Telekom builds on earlier Christmas stories about overcoming social barriers and finding the courage to reach out to one another again.

"Genuine connection helps people navigate even difficult times together. With ‘Take Time to Connect,’ we want to encourage everyone to pause and be there for the people around them," says Ulrich Klenke, Chief Brand Officer of Deutsche Telekom.

When time seems to stand still

The campaign is based on a simple human truth: When we pause and give someone our attention, even an ordinary moment can become extraordinary. It is Christmas. The grandfather is surrounded by his family, but his thoughts are with his late wife and the Christmases they shared. His granddaughter Lily notices his sadness. With the carefree playfulness of a child, she draws him into a moment that belongs only to the two of them. The world around them transforms into a dreamlike landscape where time seems to stand still.

When the moment is over, the grandfather has not forgotten his wife. Lily helps him reconnect with the people who are with him now and with the love that still surrounds him. The story is about this small but meaningful change: Being present in the here and now cannot undo a loss. But connection can help us feel less alone.

Give the gift of time and attention

Bringing people together is part of Deutsche Telekom’s identity. This mission feels especially tangible at Christmas: Even when we are together, the fast pace of everyday life can keep us from truly being there for one another. “Take Time to Connect” invites you to give each other what matters most: time and attention. It turns our focus back to the people by our side.

Music and campaign launch

The film features Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time." The familiar melody and its themes of love and being there for one another reflect the relationship between Lily and her grandfather. The song connects past and present, adding a nostalgic touch to the story, in which a shared moment makes time stand still.

The holiday campaign launches in Slovakia on November 2 and will run in ten European markets: Germany, Greece, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary.

The campaign will run across TV, OOH, print, digital channels, social media, and movie theaters. Multiple versions are available in 140-, 60-, 40-, 30-, 20-, 15-, 10-, and 6-second lengths in 16:9, 9:16, and 4:5 formats. The film is part of a comprehensive 360° campaign. This helps the story reach and resonate emotionally with as many people as possible across different platforms.

Production

The film's visual world and campaign imagery were created using generative AI in collaboration with director Léo Cannone and AI studio New Forest.

Credits

Agency: INGO Stockholm

Director: Léo Cannone

Production: FEEL Films

AI studio: New Forest

Music: „Time After Time“ by Cyndi Lauper

Campaign film: https://youtu.be/BRsfXj5l9GY