T-Systems and Sparxity strengthen Europe’s sovereign AI infrastructure with energy-efficient computing technology

Deutsche Telekom is continuing to expand its AI partner ecosystem. T-Systems and Dresden-based AI infrastructure company Sparxity (formerly SpiNNcloud Systems GmbH) agreed to cooperate. At the German Federal Government’s Digital Summit, the two companies signed a corresponding Letter of Intent. The aim is to combine Sparxity's sparse-native computing technology with T-Systems' data center infrastructure and operational expertise.



Present at the signing of the Letter of Intent (LoI) were Karsten Wildberger, the Federal Minister for Digital Transformation and Government Modernisation; Hector A. Gonzalez, co-founder and CEO of Sparxity; and Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems.

Sparxity technology in Deutsche Telekom`s data centers

The two companies intend to jointly develop and deploy the next generation of energy-efficient AI computing infrastructure in Europe. Sparxity's technologies are used for so-called energy-saving and demand-driven "sparse computation". This involves directing computing power exactly where it is needed. In the first step, Sparxity's current hardware will be used to jointly develop approaches for the technical integration of the next generation of Sparxity chips in data centers. The first deployment is targeted in 2028 - in combination with T-Systems' data center infrastructure and partner ecosystem. Building on this, the two companies plan to develop high-performance, energy-efficient AI computing systems for future applications and optimize them for specific use cases. The details of the collaboration will be agreed in the coming months.



Karsten Wildberger, the Federal Minister for Digital Transformation and Government Modernisation: "The project shows that digital sovereignty is feasible in Germany – if we combine our own technological expertise with efficient infrastructure and strong partners. The Digital Summit gives such cooperation an important impetus and brings together the players who are shaping Germany's digital future."



Hector A. Gonzalez, co-founder and CEO of Sparxity: “Our computing technology is designed to concentrate computing power only where it is needed. This makes AI more energy-efficient and scalable. The current generation of our systems are already deployed in Europe and the United States. We see great potential in partnering with T-Systems to bring our next-generation chip into datacenter deployments.”



Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems and Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG: "Germany and Europe need a powerful AI infrastructure that can be operated and scaled economically. With our T Cloud portfolio and our AI factory in Munich, we have created the basis for this. We are open to further partners and are looking forward to having Sparxity on board in our AI factory soon. The German company scores particularly well with its energy-efficient use of AI computing power."

About Sparxity

Sparxity builds sparse-native compute for AI. Our principle is simple: compute only what matters. For years, models have been shaped by the dense hardware they run on. Sparxity builds the hardware that lets them go further: full-stack systems, from custom chips to software, built for fine-grained, dynamic sparsity, where intelligence scales without trading off speed or efficiency. Deployed in rack- and supercomputer-scale systems across Europe and the US, Sparxity opens a new world of compute for the builders shaping what comes next. Learn more at sparxity.ai.



Media Contact Sparxity

Mackenzie Whitfield

Wireside Communications for Sparxity

Tel: +1 804-215-0843

Email: Sparxity@wireside.com