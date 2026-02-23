Telekom pioneers new cloud approach: Up to 65 percent energy savings in the 5G core network

Deutsche Telekom is achieving energy savings of up to 65 percent in its mobile core network. This is made possible by an innovative approach to demand-driven control of network resources and hardware optimization. In collaboration with several partners, Telekom has developed a concept that reduces energy consumption across all layers of the network.

To develop this innovative sustainability concept, Telekom is working with four technology partners: Lenovo provides optimized server hardware, HPE delivers energy-efficient network components, AMD contributes their energy-efficient EPYC™ processors and software layers, and Mavenir supplies 5G software features that are being deployed for the first time.

Initial tests in the live network have been successfully completed, and the changes will be rolled out in the next steps. The concept is designed for the long term and will be continuously enhanced. Planned developments include AI-based algorithms that predict network traffic to proactively power up previously deactivated components. Further details will be presented by Telekom at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona.

“In initial live tests, we achieved up to a 65 percent reduction in energy consumption within the core network. Efficiency is no longer driven solely by new hardware but also by intelligent, software-based management,” emphasizes Abdu Mudesir, Board Member Product & Technology at Deutsche Telekom. “In the 5G core network, we continuously monitor utilization, detect patterns in data traffic, and dynamically allocate computing and network resources as required. Components no longer operate continuously but only when needed. This lays the foundation for a new approach to energy management, where every single service and component is optimized to save energy.”

Energy management in the core network

At the heart of the innovation is a holistic approach to energy management in the mobile core network, which Telekom refers to as “Full Stack Energy Efficiency.” Unlike traditional optimizations that focus on individual components in isolation, this approach addresses energy consumption across the entire technology stack.

The technical foundation is a layered model that systematically maps the various technology layers of a 5G service. This model describes all relevant levels, from servers and processors through networking, operating systems and cloud infrastructure to the 5G core service itself.

This structured perspective makes it possible to implement targeted energy optimizations at each layer while simultaneously taking interdependencies into account. It reveals, for example, how software adjustments have a direct impact on utilization and energy demand at the underlying hardware level – and vice versa.

Telekom’s Horizontal Telco Cloud

Telekom’s new unified cloud architecture, the “Horizontal Telco Cloud,” is a key enabler for scaling energy optimizations across the entire core network. Unlike traditional network architectures, it replaces numerous isolated, standalone solutions with a shared, standardized platform for all services. Network functions can thus be introduced, scaled, and updated independently of one another. This significantly simplifies operations and further development, reduces complexity, and accelerates innovation. With this forward-looking approach, Telekom is setting new benchmarks for the expansion and operation of modern fixed-line and mobile core networks, while also laying the foundation for AI-driven network operations and intelligent, dynamic control of energy consumption. The Horizontal Telco Cloud is based on open standards and open-source components and is being developed by Telekom in collaboration with partners such as Amdocs, HPE, Mavenir, and Nokia.

“Automation and AI are not add-ons for us, but an integral part of our infrastructure,” Mudesir continues. “The Horizontal Telco Cloud, developed in-house by our teams, has been expanded into a highly automated and scalable core network with the support of our partners. By consistently leveraging open standards and open-source components, we are establishing a blueprint for the industry.”

”Zero Bits, Zero Watts"

The innovation is aligned with Telekom’s strategy to make the existing network more efficient, flexible and demand driven. The goal is to reduce energy consumption and CO₂ emissions while maintaining reliable service and network quality. The underlying principle is simple: if no data is being transmitted, as little energy as possible should be consumed – “Zero Bits, Zero Watts.” In this respect, Telekom reached a major milestone in 2025 by becoming the first multinational telecommunications company to achieve full carbon neutrality in its own operations.

Deutsche Telekom at MWC Barcelona from March 2 to 5, 2026

Panel discussion on Horizontal-Telco-Cloud: Tuesday, March 3 at 2:30 p.m.

Panel discussion on Most-Energy-Efficient-Core: Tuesday, March 3 at 3:00 p.m.

live stream for all panels: mwc.telekom.com/2026



Stream press conference

Live from Barcelona on March 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. under www.telekom.com/media

MWC Theme Special

You can find more information on the individual topics under www.telekom.com/mwc-special

Visit us – in Barcelona or online

Experience our products and technologies live. From March 2 to 5, 2026, you will find Deutsche Telekom in hall 3 at booth 3M31. We look forward to seeing you. All events will be streamed live.



Stage program and events: mwc.telekom.com/2026

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