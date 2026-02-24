BuyIn Announces the Appointment of Michael Rubas as new CEO.

BuyIn, the strategic procurement alliance established between Deutsche Telekom and Orange, today announces the appointment of Michael Rubas as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2026. He will succeed Béatrice Felder in this role, who after more than six years with Buyin, is stepping down to enter early retirement.

The shareholders and the BuyIn teams warmly thank Béatrice Felder for her leadership and key contribution to the company’s growth and transformation enhancing its positioning as a value creating partner over the past six years.

Michael will be responsible for further enhancing the company’s procurement value through increased scale, optimized pricing, and the ongoing digital transformation of BuyIn. The joint company brings together today over ten major operators in a global alliance to cover a total procurement spend of over 20 billion euros.

Michael joined BuyIn in 2020 as CFO, CHRO, and General Secretary. He has significantly contributed to the company’s performance and transformation, with a strong focus on digitization and the sustainability of strategic supplier.

Prior to joining BuyIn, Michael Rubas held senior leadership positions at Deutsche Telekom (2016-2020) and T-Systems (2005-2016), where he had various senior Executive roles in B2B, HR across multiple countries.

Michael Rubas holds a Master’s degree in Consulting and Coaching for Change from HEC Paris and Saïd Business School (University of Oxford). He also earned a Master of Business and Public Administration from Universität Konstanz and the University of Bath.

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