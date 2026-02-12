Constantia Flexibles: global network modernization

Constantia Flexibles, a global leader in flexible packaging headquartered in Vienna, leverages an SD-WAN network architecture from HPE Aruba for its digital transformation and international growth. Deutsche Telekom has implemented a secure and scalable corporate network for the company, connecting all its sites globally. The advanced SD-WAN ensures automatic prioritization and stability of business-critical processes. Cutting-edge security solutions protect data and facilitate seamless integration of cloud services and mobile workspaces. Deutsche Telekom oversees the global operation, monitoring, and continuous development of the network. Constantia Flexibles can quickly and cost-effectively connect new locations – the network expands alongside the company.

Growth demands flexible and scalable network solutions

Constantia Flexibles manufactures packaging from films, aluminum, and paper for products such as beverages, dairy items, and pharmaceuticals. Through its growth and acquisition strategy, the company has become a leading provider in Europe, employing approximately 8,800 people across 37 locations in 18 countries. The existing network infrastructure, which involved multiple providers and complex contracts, reached its limits. The Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) technology, with its preconfigured but rigid—albeit reliable—data transmission routes, led to high costs. The lack of network uniformity complicated transparency, management, and troubleshooting, and offered limited flexibility for integrating cloud services or mobile workspaces.

SD-WAN for optimized data routes and cloud integration

The new solution replaces the costly MPLS network with a hybrid network featuring redundant internet and MPLS connections as SD-WAN, based on HPE Aruba and Secure Service Edge (SSE). This enables rapid, seamless, and secure data communication and cloud integration. An SD-WAN, or Software-Defined Wide Area Network, applies an intelligent, software-controlled layer (overlay) onto existing physical connections (underlay). The underlay represents the raw infrastructure, comparable to roads, tracks, and waterways in transport systems. The overlay acts like a software-driven traffic control center, automatically routing data packets via mobile, broadband, or direct lines along the fastest route—prioritizing based on speed and avoiding congestion. Using defined thresholds and continuous measurements, the SD-WAN can switch to another connection as needed, thus continuously creating a virtual high-speed network.

Comprehensive support with a tailor-made, reliable network concept

“The cloud is a key enabler of Constantia Flexibles’ digital transformation and long-term competitiveness,” explains Karl Neumann, SVP Group IT, Constantia Flexibles. “To support this shift, we require a secure and highly available network infrastructure, especially for our sensitive production and supply process. SD-WAN provides this: strong performance, built-in failover, and the flexibility to scale as our business grows.”

“Every transformation is unique. With a customized concept for a secure corporate network and managed services for operation, monitoring, and ongoing development, we enable companies to fully focus on innovation and growth,” says Klaus Werner, Director Business Customers, Telekom Deutschland.

Modern security architecture for the corporate network

The replacement of costly MPLS solutions with SD-WAN and internet connections significantly reduces operating costs and ensures flexibility. At critical sites, the MPLS connection is maintained in addition to the new internet connections. All other locations have been connected flexibly and securely via at least two high-performance internet lines. Traditional security solutions, like on-site firewalls, are no longer sufficient when many employees work from the cloud and from anywhere. The entire SD-WAN has been supplemented with a Secure Service Edge (SSE) solution, thereby establishing a secure SASE architecture for Constantia Flexibles.

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