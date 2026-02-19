Deutsche Telekom turns smartphones into master keys

Unlocking, locking, encrypting, verifying and signing – whenever something is particularly secure, particularly sensitive or particularly valuable, it becomes a case for Magenta Security Mobile.ID. Together with Samsung, Deutsche Telekom is presenting one of the first mobile security platforms of its kind. With it, digital identities can be used securely via smartphone in all conceivable use cases. In the specific case of Samsung smartphones, sensitive information, keys, certificates, even ID cards are stored on a chip in the device. No one can access this so-called Secure Element from the outside. But with every key or certificate added, the smartphone plays an even greater key role in the truest sense of the word.

"With Magenta Security Mobile.ID, we are doing even more justice to the concept of digital trust in Europe," says Deutsche Telekom Chief Security Officer Thomas Tschersich. "It is 100 percent data-sovereign and plays to its strengths via Bluetooth or Near Field Communication almost indefinitely."

Test phase has already begun

In the spring, Deutsche Telekom employees will first test Magenta Security Mobile.ID in their everyday lives. Wherever a physical key card is still in use today, for example, the smartphone will be used in the future. Open the security barrier to the underground car park, click. Open the door to the office complex, click. Log in to the laptop, click. Encrypt mails, click. Verify as a registered user, click. Anyone who receives a call from them can see from a green tick next to the number that the call is not fake, but genuine. All of this is based on the device's built-in Secure Element. Magenta Security Mobile.ID replaces physical IDs, smart cards and keys and reduces complexity, costs and security risks.

Next step: Market launch in Europe

The team behind Magenta Security Mobile.ID still has many ideas about which functions can be added in the future. For example, films or images could receive a kind of watermark if they were created with such a smartphone. They can no longer be misused as reference material for deepfakes. "Progress must make us safer as a society, be based on trust and thus generate real added value for our customers. This is what our networks, products and services stand for today and in the future," says Abdu Mudesir, Member of the Executive Board Product & Technology.

As far as the choice of technical platforms is concerned, the Magenta Security Mobile.ID offering is not limited to Samsung. Soon, it will be possible to secure other ecosystems with their functional diversity. But the next step is the market launch together with the leading Korean partner.

The platform will be launched this year as a service for business customers in Europe, respectively in the DACH region. Small, medium-sized or large companies? Because the product is so easy to implement, the offer is aimed at everyone at the same time. Magenta Security Mobile.ID can replace services that still require additional hardware or smart cards today. Everyone can get as many features as he actually needs.

Experience Magenta Security Mobile.ID now: At the Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona at Deutsche Telekom's booth 3M31 in Hall 3.

Deutsche Telekom at MWC Barcelona from March 2 to 5, 2026

Panel discussion on Horizontal-Telco-Cloud: Tuesday, March 3 at 2:30 p.m.,

live stream: mwc.telekom.com/2026

Panel discussion on Most-Energy-Efficient-Core: Tuesday, March 3 at 3:00 p.m.,

live stream: mwc.telekom.com/2026

Stream press conference

Live from Barcelona on March 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. under www.telekom.com/media

MWC Theme Special

You can find more information on the individual topics under www.telekom.com/mwc-special

Visit us – in Barcelona or online

Experience our products and technologies live. From March 2 to 5, 2026, you will find Deutsche Telekom in hall 3 at booth 3M31. We look forward to seeing you. All events will be streamed live.



Stage program and events: mwc.telekom.com/2026

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance