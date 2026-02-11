Deutsche Telekom welcomes T-Mobile’s growth outlook and plans no sale of T-Mobile shares in 2026

Deutsche Telekom currently holds 52.8 percent of the capital of T-Mobile US. Since the last reported transaction on October 29, 2025, Deutsche Telekom has not sold any further T-Mobile US shares.

Deutsche Telekom currently has no plans to sell any T-Mobile US shares from its portfolio in 2026. This also applies explicitly in connection with T-Mobile US's ongoing share buyback program.

Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, said: "T-Mobile US has once again delivered strong results in 2025 and is clearly on track to achieve the targets set at Capital Markets Day 2024. As the majority shareholder, we firmly support T-Mobile US's strategy focused on strong and sustainable earnings growth. We do not plan to sell any T-Mobile US shares from our portfolio in 2026, including within the scope of the ongoing share repurchase program. In addition, we are continuously reviewing opportunities to further increase our stake, provided this makes strategic sense and is financially attractive.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION : This media information has been prepared solely for information purposes and does not constitute an offer of or a solicitation by or on behalf of Deutsche Telekom AG to subscribe for or purchase securities of Deutsche Telekom AG or of T-Mobile US, Inc. Any statements and information herein, including forward-looking statements, are not binding and are subject to change without notice at any time. The documents and information contained on this page are not an offer of securities in the United States of America. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America or to "U.S. person" as defined in the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or for the account of "U.S. persons" absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. The securities are not and will not be registered as per the U.S. Securities Act.

This media information contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. They are generally identified by the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “aim,” “goal,” “plan,” “will,” “seek,” “outlook,” or similar expressions and include generally any information that relates to expectations or targets for revenue, adjusted EBITDA AL, or other performance measures. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and should therefore be considered with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom’s control. They include, for instance, the progress of Deutsche Telekom’s staff-related restructuring measures and the impact of other significant strategic or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, and business combinations. In addition, movements in exchange rates and interest rates, regulatory rulings, stronger than expected competition, technological change, litigation and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on costs and revenue development. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, Deutsche Telekom’s actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche Telekom can offer no assurance that its expectations or targets will be achieved. Without prejudice to existing obligations under capital market law, Deutsche Telekom does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to account for new information or future events or anything else. In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom presents alternative performance measures, e.g., EBITDA, EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA margin AL, Core EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, EBIT margin, adjusted net profit/loss, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, free cash flow AL, gross debt, and net debt. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Alternative performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways.

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