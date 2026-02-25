Speaking customers’ language: Telekom CoMind redefines AI-powered voice and chat bots for European businesses

With CoMind, Deutsche Telekom introduces a modular conversational AI platform with chat and voice bots that act as digital colleagues. The platform is designed for dialog-oriented customer communication based on company knowledge and data. Additional components and services can be added depending on customer needs. Developed by Telekom in Europe, CoMind meets the highest European data protection and security standards.

Scaling high-quality customer interactions with Conversational AI

Outstanding customer service is a critical differentiator, yet many organizations struggle to deliver it consistently due to staff shortages, peak demand and rising costs. Conversational AI addresses these challenges by enabling scalable, efficient and high-quality customer interactions. AI-powered dialog systems understand customer inquiries in natural language across voice and digital channels. They automatically identify intent, retrieve relevant information from connected systems and deliver accurate responses in real time.

With the Telekom CoMind conversational AI platform, companies can offer 24/7 availability with virtually no waiting times and unlimited parallel interactions. Standard inquiries are handled automatically, while complex cases are seamlessly handed over to human agents.

At the same time, CoMind, as a digital assistant, supports employees with accurate and up-to-date answers based on company knowledge. It relieves teams of repetitive information retrieval and routine interactions, allowing them to focus on higher-value activities.

AI-powered service that feels natural

Fast, consistent high-quality service in the customer’s local language is no longer optional. Telekom CoMind integrates advanced voice and language technologies from ElevenLabs, enabling natural, human-like conversations across multiple languages.

The solution is specifically optimized for Polish, Czech, Slovak, Croatian, Slovenian, Greek, Hungarian, German, English and French, making it ideally suited for businesses operating in these languages. In addition, more than 65 further languages are available, enabling scalable, multilingual customer service across international markets.

An ever-evolving “extra brain” for customer interactions

Before going live, the large language model behind Telekom CoMind is trained with client-specific data using Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), ensuring accurate, context-aware responses grounded in company knowledge. At its core is a dynamic knowledge base that evolves continuously alongside the business. Thanks to the intuitive admin interface, content can be updated at any time, ensuring responses remain up-to-date and relevant.

Monitoring dashboards for continuous optimization

Built-in analytics and monitoring dashboards allow companies to continuously evaluate and optimize performance, including intent recognition accuracy, response quality, usage frequency and handovers to human agents.

“With Telekom CoMind, businesses can deliver scalable, high-quality customer interactions powered by trusted European AI,” says Elvira Gonzalez, Senior Vice President, Commercial Growth B2B Europe at Deutsche Telekom. “Companies gain tangible proof of how AI improves contact center efficiency while enhancing both customer and employee satisfaction.”

Seamless integration into enterprise environments

Telekom CoMind’s modular architecture enables seamless integration into existing IT landscapes and third-party systems.

For example, the platform connects to both legacy and modern contact center and collaboration environments. This way, it enables smooth handovers between AI and human agents with full conversational context, supports true omnichannel interactions and provides end-to-end documentation and analytics for quality management and continuous optimization.

Thanks to the integration with n8n, CoMind connects to business processes and systems, enabling flexible orchestration and workflow automation. This way, CoMind acts as an AI agent – planning tasks, taking actions and making decisions to achieve specific goals – without constant human guidance.

Depending on the use case and integrations, Telekom CoMind thus scales from a powerful conversational AI solution to a modular AI platform at the heart of customer interactions.

Legacy systems consolidated and Service Levels boosted to over 98 percent with Telekom CoMind

Phoenix Pharma – the Hungarian subsidiary of the Phoenix Group, a leading European pharmaceutical wholesaler – has chosen Telekom CoMind and Cisco Webex to modernize its contact center operations in Hungary with an AI-powered voice assistant. In this highly regulated and time-critical environment, accuracy and speed are essential, particularly when handling medicine orders for pharmacies nationwide. Contact centers manage large volumes of manual calls related to routine procedures, often limiting operator availability for complex cases and creating inconsistencies in handling.

Phoenix Pharma partnered with Magyar Telekom, part of Deutsche Telekom Group, to transform its critical contact center operations. In the wholesale pharma sector, the contact center is the revenue engine, handling urgent custom orders for hospitals and pharmacies.

Previously, operations were fragmented across three separate legacy systems with siloed voice and email channels. This fragmentation severely impacted service quality, with Service Levels (SL) hovering around just 60% – an unsustainable metric for partners relying on medicine supplies. To address this, Phoenix Pharma launched a complete technological overhaul using the Cisco Webex platform, orchestrated and enhanced by the Telekom CoMind solution.

Telekom CoMind serves as the intelligence layer that unifies these operations. By replacing old push-button DTMF menus with AI-based voice authentication, the system identifies customers instantly based on their spoken ID. Furthermore, CoMind’s agentic capabilities are demonstrated in the automated VIP Portal password reset workflow: a custom voice bot verifies users and generates credentials, cutting a manual 5-minute process to under one minute with zero human intervention.

Currently, in Q1 2026, the deployment focuses on the CoMind Knowledge Base feature. This powerful internal support tool processes Phoenix’s massive library of internal regulations and training materials. If an agent faces a complex regulation or procedure, they can query the CoMind chatbot interface for an instant answer, ensuring that information provided to pharmacies is 100 percent accurate and compliant while reducing customer wait times.

The business impact of the Telekom CoMind with Cisco Webex integration is measurable: Service Levels have jumped from an unstable 60 percent to a stable 98-plus, and system transparency is achieved by consolidating three systems into one.

“We didn't just need a software vendor; we needed a partner who understands the critical nature of pharma logistics. Telekom CoMind brought the AI expertise and integration capability all in one hand,” said Csaba Marik, IT Director at Phoenix Pharma Hungary. “The solution allowed us to move from legacy systems to an AI-first operation, boosting our Service Level to over 98 percent and empowering our agents with immediate access to knowledge.”

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group operates in 29 European countries with 210 wholesale and pre-wholesale sites. It also runs retail operations in 15 countries, managing nearly 3,200 pharmacies. Phoenix Pharma Gyógyszerkereskedelmi Zrt. is leading in Hungary, employing over 800 people across six branches. It supplies most of the country’s 2,000+ pharmacies twice daily with more than 14,000 products.

Deutsche Telekom at MWC Barcelona from March 2 to 5, 2026

From legacy systems to AI-powered customer service:

Join us on stage of the Deutsche Telekom booth – on-site or via livestream – as János Horváth Varga from AI CC Center of Expertise at Magyar Telekom and Csaba Marik present Phoenix’s journey to an AI-powered contact center.

Wednesday, March 4 at 11:15 a.m. , live stream: mwc.telekom.com/2026



Stream press conference

Live from Barcelona on March 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. under www.telekom.com/media

MWC Theme Special

You can find more information on the individual topics under www.telekom.com/mwc-special

Visit us – in Barcelona or online

Experience our products and technologies live. From March 2 to 5, 2026, you will find Deutsche Telekom in hall 3 at booth 3M31. We look forward to seeing you. All events will be streamed live.



Stage program and events: mwc.telekom.com/2026

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance