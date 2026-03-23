Abdu Mudesir to leave Deutsche Telekom

The Supervisory Board has approved the termination of his contract by mutual agreement. Deutsche Telekom thanks Abdu Mudesir for his commitment over the past eight years and wishes him all the best for the future.

Until a successor is found, Dr. Christian Illek will take over Abdu Mudesir's duties on an interim basis in addition to his function as Chief Financial Officer. This ensures continuity in a key area for the Group. Deutsche Telekom's strategic orientation remains unchanged. The implementation of the priorities in products and technology will continue seamlessly.

Christian Illek has many years of experience in the telecommunications industry. The technical and financial areas are closely linked by the topic of "procurement". As a result, Christian Illek is already very much involved in technology topics today.

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