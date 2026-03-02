AI factory: Deutsche Telekom expands its German AI stack

Four weeks ago, Deutsche Telekom launched its Industrial AI Cloud – the first of its kind in Europe. Now, the company is further expanding the connected AI ecosystem for its customers. To this end, the B2B subsidiary T-Systems is expanding its long-standing partnership with ServiceNow and is now a "Sovereign Partner Cloud” Provider in Germany.

"Europe needs AI solutions for industry. After all, AI has the greatest impact in mechanical engineering, manufacturing, logistics and robotics. What was missing so far was an infrastructure – open, safe and confident. We have now created this with our Industrial AI Cloud and with a technology stack 'Made in Germany'. This sovereign and secure AI stack is open to all interested parties. I am pleased that our long-standing partner ServiceNow is now also part of this ecosystem," emphasizes Ferri Abolhassan, Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom and CEO T-Systems.

Sovereign AI platform from a single source

"On our own T Cloud infrastructure, we confidently deploy the ServiceNow AI platform. This enables our customers to standardize and automate their workflows, for example in IT, customer service or human resources. They receive consulting, implementation, licensing, hosting and operation from a single source – combined with Deutsche Telekom's data sovereignty, regulatory security and end-to-end responsibility," Abolhassan continued.

Deutsche Telekom is thus further expanding its partnership with ServiceNow – which has been in place since 2014 – as a "Sovereign Partner Cloud” Provider" in Germany. This allows German customers, particularly in highly regulated industries, to automate their workflows even better, structure unstructured data with the help of AI, and increase efficiency, while meeting strict regulatory requirements. In addition, the close cooperation underlines the commitment of both companies to enable a secure, AI-driven digital transformation in the region.

"As digital sovereignty becomes a key requirement for regulated industries in Germany, our expanded partnership with Deutsche Telekom ensures that customers can access the innovation of the ServiceNow AI Platform in a secure, locally operated environment,” says Markus Ehrle, Senior Vice President EMEA Central, ServiceNow. "By combining our strengths, we enable our customers to realize their digital transformation confidently and securely to quickly leverage efficiencies."

Industrial AI as the key to competitiveness

Artificial intelligence is currently revolutionizing value creation and competitiveness. For the first time, humans are creating systems that can not only process data, but also perceive, understand and act on the world. In addition, production requirements are increasing and require new, AI-based automation solutions and industrial robots for greater efficiency. Whoever masters industrial AI determines the competitiveness of entire economies.

Technology stack "Made in Germany"

With the Industrial AI Cloud, Deutsche Telekom – together with partners – has built a sovereign, high-performance AI factory in Munich. The first lighthouse project of the corporate initiative "Made for Germany" to strengthen Germany as a business location and accelerate digitalization.

The AI factory is equipped with 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs of the latest generation. In addition, Deutsche Telekom has created a German technology stack on the Industrial AI Cloud together with SAP and Siemens. From connectivity and operations to AI infrastructure to platform and software-as-a-service. All data remains in Germany, operated according to German and European security standards.

This powerful, scalable, and highly secure AI platform can be precisely tailored to customer requirements. A real game changer for the entire European industry. Large companies, medium-sized companies, research, the public sector, health and the defense industry can develop, test and use industrial AI applications here.

This means that Industry 4.0 can now fully unleash its potential: Customers can, for example, simulate digital twins of their production facilities, develop crash tests virtually, conduct digital wind tunnel tests for cars and aircraft, design robot controls, develop new drugs faster, speed up processes in hospital emergency departments, automate citizen services, and train and operate their own AI models.

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Deutsche Telekom at MWC Barcelona from March 2 to 5, 2026



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