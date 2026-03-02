Deutsche Telekom reimagines phone calls with AI embedded in the network

With the Magenta AI Call Assistant, AI becomes part of the phone call itself — available instantly in real time, without apps or premium hardware. At Mobile World Congress 2026, Telekom is taking the next step in its AI strategy: the company will present its vision of the AI-supported phone call of the future with its smart call assistant built in partnership with ElevenLabs, the AI research and product company.

“Our customers will get AI services like translation right in their calls,” says Abdu Mudesir, Board Member, Product & Technology, Deutsche Telekom. “With our Magenta AI Call Assistant, we are the first in the world to offer these network based AI functions. We remove barriers — no apps, no special devices, no technical complexity. AI becomes simple, intuitive and available to everyone.”

AI support in the call

Once activated during a call, the assistant provides real-time support. Initial features will include:

Live translation across languages Conversation summaries to help retrieving important follow-ups Contextual assistance, such as answering questions or retrieving relevant information

These capabilities arrive first for Deutsche Telekom customers in Germany starting this year. Over the next 12 months, support for up to 50 languages is planned, with further services to follow.

The goal is straightforward: make communication easier and more valuable for everyone — whether negotiating plans, bridging language barriers, coordinating logistics, or simply keeping track of actions.

New experiences within everyday conversations

The Call Assistant activates during a call with the words “Hey Magenta.” Once activated, it provides real-time support directly within the conversation. The assistant is designed for common situations in which people naturally seek help while speaking:

When friends are discussing where to meet, it can suggest nearby restaurants that fit both schedules and preferences.

When planning a trip, it can compare travel options and make suggestions on what to discover – as a family with kids, couples, group of friends or individual travelers.

When coordinating appointments, it can check availability and structure next steps.

When language barriers arise, it translates in real time so each person can speak and listen in their own language.

In the future, the Call Assistant enables the integration of many other conceivable functions into the phone conversation. The assistant will provide practical support: conversations turn into actions. If it becomes clear during a conversation that a reservation is necessary, the AI can make the booking (restaurant, doctor's appointment, travel), fill out forms, ask questions (“What time suits you?”, “Window or aisle?”) and, at the end, neatly document the confirmation.

Privacy and trust by design

Trust, transparency and user consent are central to Deutsche Telekom. The Call Assistant processes spoken content only after the customer explicitly activates it during a call. Without activation, no conversation content is stored or analyzed. Customers must opt in before use, and all call participants are notified when the assistant is active — reflecting European data-protection standards and Deutsche Telekom’s commitment to responsible AI.

Partnership with ElevenLabs– the Global Leader in AI Voice and Audio

The Magenta AI Call Assistant is developed in close collaboration with ElevenLabs, the AI research and product company. Their industry-leading voice AI models and agents enable advanced voice AI within live calls.

Mati Staniszewski, co-founder and CEO of ElevenLabs, says: "Together with Telekom, we are redefining what a phone call can be. For the first time, AI agents will be embedded directly inside a call - translating languages, integrating context, and taking action in real time. With our AI agents and voice, and Telekom’s network expertise, conversations will no longer be limited by language barriers or admin.”

"AI makes telephony even more valuable. And with Telekom, phone calls become more than just voice or video. We are breaking new ground with strong partners like ElevenLabs. Our new AI service will be embedded into our network. It overcomes language barriers, helps capture information, and coordinates appointments. This is how we make calls more trustful and effortless,“ explains Mudesir. His vision for the calls of tomorrow: ”This is another step on the way to becoming an AI-first telco that sets the standard and enables secure AI experiences."

The technical integration at the network level was carried out by Radisys.



Deutsche Telekom at MWC Barcelona from March 2 to 5, 2026



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