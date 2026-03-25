Europe’s sovereign Legal AI Noxtua moves into Deutsche Telekom’s AI Factory

Noxtua is the latest client to move into Deutsche Telekom’s AI factory in Munich. The company develops Europe’s sovereign Legal AI for legal professionals in law firms, corporations, public administration, and the judiciary. Specializing in the legal context, the AI provides support particularly in research, contract analysis, and the drafting of legal documents. Since legal professionals work with sensitive data, the legal sector is subject to strict criminal, professional, and data protection requirements, making a secure infrastructure essential. In light of the U.S. Cloud Act, processing in sovereign data centers operated by European cloud providers is particularly crucial. To this end, Noxtua will collaborate in the future with, among others, Deutsche Telekom’s sovereign Industrial AI Cloud.



“For Noxtua, the Industrial AI Cloud is a key component in scaling our European legal AI: It provides essential computing power, meets stringent security and compliance requirements, and is under European control -making it a crucial building block for our sovereignty strategy. After all, an independent legal system is the guarantor of an independent rule of law and is therefore essential for our democracies here in Europe. At the same time, it allows us to demonstrate that powerful AI can successfully scale while upholding European values,” explains Dr. Leif-Nissen Lundbæk (CEO & Co-Founder of Noxtua).

Deutsche Telekom’s Industrial AI Cloud offers Noxtua not only added value through GPU computing power for AI training and inference - that is, the process by which AI analyzes new, unknown data and derives predictions, classifications, or decisions from it - but also seamless integration into the “Deutschland Stack” with partners such as SAP and Siemens, as well as the highest standards in security and compliance.

“The Industrial AI Cloud stands for European sovereignty and security. The legal sector in particular highlights how important it is to process data securely on a trustworthy platform. With the computing capacity of our AI Factory, we enable Noxtua to analyze complex and sensitive legal data and accelerate processes - always in line with European values and ethical standards,” emphasizes Dr. Ferri Abolhassan (Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom and CEO of T-Systems).

Innovative AI provider partners with Deutsche Telekom’s AI Factory

Founded in Berlin in 2017 out of research at Oxford University and Imperial College London, the AI company Noxtua is developing Europe’s sovereign Legal AI, which covers the full spectrum of legal text work through research, analysis, and document creation. The legally compliant AI meets the professional, criminal, and data protection requirements for lawyers and holds multiple ISOcertifications as well as BSI C5, and SOC 2, among others. Through exclusive partnerships with leading European legal publishers, the tech company offers the first European license for the legal AI market. In Germany, the legal tech company is developing the Legal AI Workspace Beck-Noxtua in collaboration with Germany’s leading legal publisher, C.H.BECK. The platform is based on beck-online, the most comprehensive legal database in the German-speaking world, containing more than 60 million documents.

By using the Industrial AI Cloud, Noxtua benefits from high-performance GPU resources for AI training and inference. It is compliant with the EU AI Act and enables industry-specific compliance (e.g., BaFin, criminal law) as well as sovereign, computationally intensive applications for regulated sectors such as the judiciary and the corporate sector.

About Noxtua

Noxtua is Europe's sovereign Legal AI. This legally competent AI covers the entire spectrum of legal text work – from information gathering (research) and analysis of complex issues (understanding) to document creation (drafting). The legally compliant AI meets the professional, criminal, and data protection requirements for lawyers (e.g., Section 203 German Criminal Code, Section 43e German Federal Code for Lawyers) and is certified according to BSI C5, TISAX, ISO 27001, 9001, 27018, 27017, and 42001. The tech company Noxtua has formed exclusive partnerships with leading European publishing houses and offers the Legal AI market’s first license spanning the European continent.

Founded in 2017 in the German capital as a result of research by Dr. Leif-Nissen Lundbæk and Professor Dr. Michael Huth at Oxford University and Imperial College London, the European legal tech company has many years of experience in developing GDPR-compliant AI solutions and now has offices in Paris, Berlin, Zagreb, Munich, and Fribourg. Strategic partners, including Germany’s leading legal publisher C.H.BECK as well as the leading law firms CMS and Dentons , have invested around 81 million EURO in the European scale-up as part of its Series B.



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