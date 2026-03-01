Exclusively at Deutsche Telekom: The new Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi

Deutsche Telekom is the exclusive marketing partner for the new Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi in Germany. The innovative smartphone is aimed at professional photographers, content creators and demanding enthusiasts who place the highest demands on mobile photography. Sales in Germany will start on March 2.

At the heart of the Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi is the triple camera system developed by Leica: The 1-inch main camera with 50 megapixels and 23mm equivalent focal length delivers an exceptionally high incidence of light and an authentic, "photographic" look. It is complemented by an ultra-wide-angle lens with 50 megapixels and 14mm focal length – ideal for landscape and architectural shots – and the 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with optical zoom (75-100mm), which captures even distant subjects with razor-sharp clarity.

The central element is the mechanical camera ring on the device, which can be freely assigned and enables fast, intuitive control of zoom, focus and exposure – for maximum control and spontaneity, far beyond classic smartphone menus.

Thanks to the apochromatic "Leica APO" lens technology, color fringing is minimized, and contrasts are reproduced razor-sharp. The state-of-the-art LOFIC HDR sensor (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) ensures balanced exposure even in difficult lighting situations and enables great dynamics in photos and videos.

But the Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi also sets new standards in terms of technology: With the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite processor (3nm technology), the device offers the highest performance for demanding applications, gaming and AI-supported image editing. The large 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display impresses with brilliant visuals, an adaptive refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits – ideal for any lighting situation. The 6,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery ensures long-lasting use and can be charged particularly quickly with up to 90W wired or 50W wireless. With the new Xiaomi HyperOS 3 operating system based on Android 16, the smartphone is ideally positioned for networked everyday life.

The Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi is available through Deutsche Telekom in combination with attractive contract offers. The recommended retail price is 1,999 euros. In the MagentaMobil L tariff with installment purchase over 36 months, Telekom customers pay 1,479 euros for the device (299 euros down payment, 33.00 euros per month, final installment 25 euros). The Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi will be available from March 2 in the color Black with one terabyte of memory in customer service, online at telekom.de, in the Telekom shop and in specialist retailers.

Exclusive Magenta Moments Advantage: Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit Pro for Free

After purchasing the new Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi from Deutsche Telekom, customers will receive the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit Pro worth 199,90 euros as a gift via Magenta Moments in the MeinMagenta app – while stocks last. To do this, simply save a code in Magenta Moments from 02 – 09 March 2026. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit Pro delivers extra power through the battery grip with 2000mAh and 90W HyperCharge support. With customizable function keys and professional grip, it fits perfectly in the hand, and it is also IP54 dust and water resistant.

Deutsche Telekom at MWC Barcelona from March 2 to 5, 2026

Stream press conference

Live from Barcelona on March 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. under www.telekom.com/media

MWC Theme Special

You can find more information on the individual topics under www.telekom.com/mwc-special

Visit us – in Barcelona or online

Experience our products and technologies live. From March 2 to 5, 2026, you will find Deutsche Telekom in hall 3 at booth 3M31. We look forward to seeing you. All events will be streamed live.



Stage program and events: mwc.telekom.com/2026

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